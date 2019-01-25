For the Love of Food

Tastings and festivals throughout the Commonwealth.

Bottoms Up

Jan. 26, Hot Springs

Enjoy an immersive music experience at the Garth Newel Music Center during their Meltzer, Meatballs, and Microbrews pub concert. Audience members can enjoy works by living composers performed by the Garth Newel Piano Quartet, comprising the artists-in-residence at the center. Pub fare and drinks will be available. Donations accepted. GarthNewel.org

Cheers to Winter Beer

Jan. 26, Charlottesville

Become a brew aficionado at the Know Good Beer Winter Fest in IX Art Park. Beginning at noon, festivities include unlimited 2-4 oz. samples from dozens of local winter craft brews, live local music, and art on display from IX Art Park resident artists. Bourbon and other spirits will be available to sample at no extra cost. Tickets $30, VIP tickets $75. KnowGoodBeer.com

Pure Imagination

Feb. 1-3, Fairfax

Started in 1993, Fairfax’s annual Chocolate Lovers Festival attracts people with a sweet tooth from all over the country. Enjoy chocolate tastings from area confectioners or check out the winners of the Chocolate Challenge, a competition between professional and amateur bakers. The Friday of the festival is dedicated to liquid chocolate. Free admission. FairfaxVa.gov

Wine & Dine

Feb. 8, Clarksville

Relish a romantic candlelit evening at the Cooper’s Landing Inn during their Dining in the Dark Valentine Winemaker’s Dinner, featuring five courses of aphrodisiacs paired with five wines, including sparkling wine and rich port. For those who wish to make a night of it, the inn is also offering rooms at a special rate for the event. Tickets $72. CoopersLandingInn.net