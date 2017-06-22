For the Fun of It

The second annual Funhouse Fest brings musical talents from all around.

Grammy-winning singer and keyboardist and Williamsburg native Bruce Hornsby brings a coterie of famous friends to the Colonial capital for the second year in a row with Funhouse Fest, June 23 - 25.

The three-day event, held on the lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg and co-produced by Hornsby and the Virginia Arts Festival, curates performances from artists including Sheryl Crow and Rhiannon Giddens, as well as multiple performances throughout the weekend from Hornsby himself. Bring your own chairs and blankets. Tickets $30-$500. FunhouseFest.com, ColonialWilliamsburg.com

× Expand Bruce Hornsby and Ricky Skaggs at Funhouse Fest 2016

While you're there...

June 22, 10 a.m. Be sure to check out the collection of decorative antiques at the DeWitt Wallace Decorative Arts Museum.

June 23, 10:30 a.m. Take a Folk Art Fridays tour at the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Art Museum, and make something special of your own to take home.

June 24, 10:00 a.m. Colonial Williamsburg offers a two-hour Behind the Scenes Tour that gives guests a peak behind closed doors.