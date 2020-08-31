For Guys Only

The barbershop has made a comeback as a social hub in recent years.

× Expand Photo by Bobbie Daniels Corporate Image Barbershop owner and barber Penny Kerr.

Through the ages, barbershops were staples in masculine life, a safe zone where men congregated to chat, drink, and, of course, get a fresh cut. The word “barber” is actually derived from barba, the Latin word for “beard.”

Although the demand for barbershops declined in the early 20th century when Gillette began mass-marketing the safety razor, in more recent years, men have rediscovered the value of an experienced barber and the welcome escape provided by an authentic barbershop. In fact, barbershops are expected to become a $26 billion industry this year; 44 percent of American men went to get groomed in 2019. And businesses have become much more inclusive.

Corporate Image Barbershop in Roanoke, has been in the business since 1946. Penny Kerr, the shop’s third owner, has made it her mission to “help people heal by making sure they look their best.” Kerr’s team of barbers also supports the community by providing free cuts to folks with multiple sclerosis on the shop’s annual MS Day and by styling the hair of local girls competing in a wheelchair pageant.

Cuttin’ Up Hair Salon in Abingdon has been around since 1994. Owner Angie Wilson is particularly proud of her work environment. “We have created a fun-yet-peaceful culture in our staff, which is uncommon for almost all workplaces,” she says. “Our communication with each other is respectful and drama free at all times. I am proud of the staff that I have. They have become family.”

CorporateImageBarbershop.com, CuttinUpHairSalonAndSpa.com