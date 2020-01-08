Food, Festivals, and the Great Outdoors

Events for January and February.

Food & Drink

Jan. 18

Divine Eats & Cocktails Festival, Hub 757, Suffolk, 757-276-3144, LuxEventsVa.com

Jan. 18

Wine Pairing Dinner, The Mark Addy Inn, Nellysford, 434-361-1101, Mark-Addy.com

Jan. 19-20

Richmond Jewish Food Festival, Weinstein Jewish Community Center, RichmondJewishFoodFestival.com

Jan. 25

Fredericksburg Frosty Brew Thru, Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 540-408-3789, FrostyBrewThru.com

Jan. 26

Know Good Beer & Spirits Winter Fest, IX Art Park, Charlottesville, KnowGoodBeer.com

Jan. 31-Feb. 2

Chocolate Lovers Festival, Fairfax, 703-385-7949, ChocolateFestival.net

Feb. 3-9

Virginia Beach Restaurant Week, VaBeachRestaurantWeek.com

Feb. 7

Bacchus Wine and Food Festival, Virginia Living Museum, Newport News, 757-595-1900, TheVLM.org

Feb. 15

A Dram of Love Valentine’s Celebration, The Virginia Distillery Company, Lovingston, 434-285-2900, VaDistillery.com

Feb. 21-23

Winter Wine Weekend, Hotel Madison, Harrisonburg, 540-564-0200, HotelMadison.com

Feb. 28

YMCA Chocolates Galore & More, Lansdowne Resort and Spa, Leesburg, 703-777-9622, LoudounChocolates.com

Festivals

Through Feb. 29

Ice and Lights: The Winter Village, Cameron Run Regional Park, Alexandria, 703-960-0767, NovaParks.com

Jan. 11-12

Virginia Fly Fishing & Wine Festival, Meadow Event Park, Doswell, VaFlyFishingFestival.org

Jan. 18

Winter Ice Festival and Mega Block Ice Carving Competition, Village at Leesburg, VillageAtLeesburg.com

Jan. 23

Wild & Scenic Film Festival, Science Museum of Virginia, Richmond, 804-775-0951, AllianceForTheBay.org

Jan. 24-25

Cabin Fever Film Fest, Franklin Park Performing & Visual Arts Center, Purcellville, 540-338-7973, FranklinParkArtsCenter.org

Jan. 25

Chinese New Year Festival, Luther Jackson Middle School, Falls Church, 571-336-6098, ChineseNewYearFestival.org

Feb. 1

Hampton Roads Indie Author “I Am The Dream” Book Festival, Military Circle, Norfolk, Florenza.org

Feb. 8-9

Big Lick Comic-Con, Berglund Center, Roanoke, 540-793-3354, BigLickComicCon.com

Feb. 17

George Washington’s Birthday Celebration, Mount Vernon, 703-780-2000, MountVernon.org

March 6-8

Snow Moon Festival, Massanutten Resort, 540-289-9441, MassResort.com

Sports

Jan. 17

Richmond Fishing Expo, Meadow Event Park, Doswell, 336-855-0208, RichmondFishingExpo.com

Feb. 22

Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour, Hampton Coliseum, 800-745-3000, HamptonColiseum.org

Home & Garden

Jan. 10-12

Greater Roanoke Home & Garden Show, Berglund Center, Roanoke, RoanokeHomeAndGardenShow.com

Jan. 25

Master Gardeners’ 10th Annual Seed Exchange, Blandy Experimental Farm, Boyce, 540-837-1758, Blandy.Virginia.edu

Feb. 8-9

Hampton Roads Home Show, Hampton Roads Convention Center, 804-467-7038, HamptonVaHomeShow.com

Feb. 21-23

Capital Remodel + Garden Show, Dulles Expo Center, Chantilly, CapitalRemodelAndGarden.com

Feb. 21-23

Virginia Orchid Society Show “Picture This,” Strange’s Florists, Greenhouses and Garden Center, Richmond, VaOrchidSociety.org

