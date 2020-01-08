Food, Festivals, and the Great Outdoors

Events for January and February.
George Washington’s Birthday Celebration
Photo courtesy of George Washington’s Mount Vernon
Food & Drink
Jan. 18
Divine Eats & Cocktails Festival, Hub 757, Suffolk, 757-276-3144, LuxEventsVa.com
Jan. 18
Wine Pairing Dinner, The Mark Addy Inn, Nellysford, 434-361-1101, Mark-Addy.com
Jan. 19-20
Richmond Jewish Food Festival, Weinstein Jewish Community Center, RichmondJewishFoodFestival.com
Jan. 25
Fredericksburg Frosty Brew Thru, Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 540-408-3789, FrostyBrewThru.com
Jan. 26
Know Good Beer & Spirits Winter Fest, IX Art Park, Charlottesville, KnowGoodBeer.com
Jan. 31-Feb. 2
Chocolate Lovers Festival, Fairfax, 703-385-7949, ChocolateFestival.net
Feb. 3-9
Virginia Beach Restaurant Week, VaBeachRestaurantWeek.com
Feb. 7
Bacchus Wine and Food Festival, Virginia Living Museum, Newport News, 757-595-1900, TheVLM.org
Feb. 15
A Dram of Love Valentine’s Celebration, The Virginia Distillery Company, Lovingston, 434-285-2900, VaDistillery.com
Feb. 21-23
Winter Wine Weekend, Hotel Madison, Harrisonburg, 540-564-0200, HotelMadison.com
Feb. 28
YMCA Chocolates Galore & More, Lansdowne Resort and Spa, Leesburg, 703-777-9622, LoudounChocolates.com
Festivals
Through Feb. 29
Ice and Lights: The Winter Village, Cameron Run Regional Park, Alexandria, 703-960-0767, NovaParks.com
Jan. 11-12
Virginia Fly Fishing & Wine Festival, Meadow Event Park, Doswell, VaFlyFishingFestival.org
Jan. 18
Winter Ice Festival and Mega Block Ice Carving Competition, Village at Leesburg, VillageAtLeesburg.com
Jan. 23
Wild & Scenic Film Festival, Science Museum of Virginia, Richmond, 804-775-0951, AllianceForTheBay.org
Jan. 24-25
Cabin Fever Film Fest, Franklin Park Performing & Visual Arts Center, Purcellville, 540-338-7973, FranklinParkArtsCenter.org
Jan. 25
Chinese New Year Festival, Luther Jackson Middle School, Falls Church, 571-336-6098, ChineseNewYearFestival.org
Feb. 1
Hampton Roads Indie Author “I Am The Dream” Book Festival, Military Circle, Norfolk, Florenza.org
Feb. 8-9
Big Lick Comic-Con, Berglund Center, Roanoke, 540-793-3354, BigLickComicCon.com
Feb. 17
George Washington’s Birthday Celebration, Mount Vernon, 703-780-2000, MountVernon.org
March 6-8
Snow Moon Festival, Massanutten Resort, 540-289-9441, MassResort.com
Sports
Jan. 17
Richmond Fishing Expo, Meadow Event Park, Doswell, 336-855-0208, RichmondFishingExpo.com
Feb. 22
Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour, Hampton Coliseum, 800-745-3000, HamptonColiseum.org
Home & Garden
Jan. 10-12
Greater Roanoke Home & Garden Show, Berglund Center, Roanoke, RoanokeHomeAndGardenShow.com
Jan. 25
Master Gardeners’ 10th Annual Seed Exchange, Blandy Experimental Farm, Boyce, 540-837-1758, Blandy.Virginia.edu
Feb. 8-9
Hampton Roads Home Show, Hampton Roads Convention Center, 804-467-7038, HamptonVaHomeShow.com
Feb. 21-23
Capital Remodel + Garden Show, Dulles Expo Center, Chantilly, CapitalRemodelAndGarden.com
Feb. 21-23
Virginia Orchid Society Show “Picture This,” Strange’s Florists, Greenhouses and Garden Center, Richmond, VaOrchidSociety.org
