Customize your beer head.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ripples

No drink should be naked, according to Ripples, an Israeli-based company that produces a machine originally designed to print images on lattes but that now dresses up beer foam heads and cocktails as well. Richmond World of Beer has one of the hard-to-find machines, and the printed draughts become shareable moments across social media almost as soon as they hit the table. The malt-based ink cartridges work best on stout and nitro beer, because the foam heads are more stable, says Richmond WOB managing partner John Ryman. Pick from a list of preset images, or send any printable image to the bartender via the Ripples smartphone app. WorldOfBeer.com

This article originally appeared in our Drink 2019 issue.