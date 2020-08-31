Flower Power

How to keep your bouquet fresh on hot summer days.

× Expand Photo courtesy Honey Bee's Florist A bouquet by Melissa Swan of Honey Bee's Florist.

People love having fresh flowers in their homes, but it can be a real downer when a gorgeous bouquet begins to droop after just three days. Hot summer temperatures make it even more difficult to keep your flowers perky and healthy. However, there are a few ways to preserve those flowers for a few extra days.

“Change the water and recut the stems daily with a good pair of kitchen shears or gardening snips. This gives the flowers a fresh drink. Much like for us, clean water is more beneficial,” says Melissa Swan, owner of Honey Bee’s Florist in Staunton. Also, keeping the flowers cool and out of direct sun will help extend the life of your bouquet for at least three more days, Swan says.

Abby Long-Chick with Blakemore’s Flowers in Harrisonburg says to keep in mind the five-second rule. “If a fresh flower stem goes without water for more than five seconds, it needs a fresh cut. If your bouquet drinks up all the water in the vase, they need a fresh cut along with refilling its water supply,” she says.

