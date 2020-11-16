× Expand Photo courtesy of Lerner Publishing Group "Flash and Gleam: Light In Our World" by Sue Fliess

Flash and Gleam: Light in Our World by Sue Fliess

Photo courtesy of Lerner Publishing Group Sue Fliess

Celebrate the sunny days of summer with an engaging picture book about all kinds of light. With bright adjectives, vivid verbs, and subtle rhyme, Flash and Gleam: Light in Our World by Ashburn author Sue Fliess shares the wonder of natural light, like sunset, lightning, and fireflies; manmade light, including fireworks, campfires, and lighthouses; and celebratory light, such as Chinese lanterns, Hanukkah candles, and Christmas lights. Khoa Le’s glowing illustrations depict four families around the world experiencing the many lights in rich detail.

Two pages at the end provide kid-friendly explanations to help tired parents explain “Why?” Flash and Gleam will be both a soothing addition to a child’s bedtime routine and a fun way to explore the multifaceted concept of light.