Things Taste great at Travis Milton’s new place.

× Expand Wood-fired fish at Taste. Photo by Billie Wheeler

Adjacent to the prestigious Virginian Golf Club in Bristol, a new destination is blooming—and it begins with Taste. Opened in November 2019, Taste, with its wood-fired kitchen, is a new concept from Travis Milton. A founding member of the Appalachian Food Summit and recently appointed James Beard Foundation judge, the well-known chef is now the culinary director for Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards, a public counterpart to the private Virginian community. “I am extremely excited about what Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards means for local and Appalachian cooking,” Milton says. “This project combines all of the core aspects of sustainability and Appalachia in a way that will enable us to redefine this region in an elevated fashion, without sacrificing historical tradition.”

The menu at Taste is designed for sharing. It also highlights traditional Appalachian ingredients, many of which are grown in the property’s garden from heirloom seeds saved by Milton. Alongside dishes such as fish crudo, smoked trout dip, charcuterie, and shakshouka, guests can taste award-winning wines from Nicewonder Vineyards, which currently grows viognier, chardonnay, merlot, and petit verdot grapes.

Luxury yurts are slated to open on the property in the spring, and the 28-room Inn at Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards will open early next year, complete with Milton’s signature restaurant, Hickory; a spa and fitness center will follow. NicewonderFarm.com

This article originally appeared in our February 2020 issue.