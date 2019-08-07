The farm-to-table trail of Randall Lineback cows.

× Expand Photos by Katie Shollenberger

The Randall Lineback is a rare heritage breed that hails genetically from indigenous cattle of the United States. Both a hearty and self-sufficient animal, it thrives in free-roaming environments and is used by chefs for both dairy and meat.

At Chapel Hill Farm in Berryville, the herd numbers more than 300. Huntsman Specialty Game, a wholesale specialty meat and game distributor based in Lorton that aims to provide environmentally responsible and completely traceable products, supplies their beef to many Northern Virginia restaurants.

One such restaurant is Field & Main in Marshall. Executive chef Anthony Nelson grew up on a farm in Colorado, an experience that formed an early association between cooking and knowing where your food is sourced from. On his menu, he emphasizes the farmers that stand behind the ingredients. “It’s important that we highlight that these people are masters of their craft,” says Nelson. Field & Main’s seasonal menu doesn’t follow a template, instead allowing opportunities for surprise, experimentation, and thoughtfully realized cuisine, ensuring the continued celebration of heritage ingredients like the Randall Linebacks. FieldAndMainRestaurant.com

This article originally appeared in our Best of Virginia 2019 issue.