Festivals of Fall

Celebrate the harvest season at these events around the state.

× Expand Fall Harvest Family Days Photo by Foster Wiley

Sept. 18-21

Franklin County Agricultural Fair, Franklin County Recreation Park, Rocky Mount, 540-483-3030, FCAgFair.com

Sept. 28

Burkes Garden Fall Festival, Burkes Garden Community Center, Tazewell, 276-970-3950, BurkesGarden.Wixsite.com/MySite

Oct. 11-13

Fall Wine Festival & Sunset Tour, George Washington’s Mount Vernon, 703-780-2000, MountVernon.org

Oct. 19-20

Fall Harvest Family Days, Mount Vernon, Fairfax, 703-780-2000, MountVernon.org

Nov. 2

Apple Butter Making, Saunders Brothers Farm Market, Piney River, 434-277-5455, SaundersBrothersFarmMarket.com

Nov. 6

Wine Tasting at Skyland, Shenandoah National Park, 540-999-2212, GoShenandoah.com

Share the Date: Tell us about your upcoming event, and we might share it in print! Send an email to Editors@CapeFear.com with the event name, date(s), location, sponsor, admission price, contact info, and a brief description. Plus, submit your event to our online calendar here.