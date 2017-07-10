Feeling Corny?

4 of our favorite recipes for summer’s best bounty.

Considered a staple food crop since who-knows-when, we just love this mainstay of summer side dishes. Served fresh and cold in a salad, warm and roasted, grilled and buttery, or baked into a true Southern pone, corn is one of our go-tos for the season.

Fresh Corn Salad

4 corn cobs 2 seedless cucumbers ½ cup grated unsweetened coconut 1 cup frozen shelled edamame soybeans 1 cup alfalfa sprouts 1 bunch fresh cilantro (use leaves with a little stem) 2 teaspoons cumin seeds 1 teaspoon vegetable oil 1 teaspoon poppy seeds 1 jalapeño or other hot green pepper, sliced For the dressing: 1 tablespoon ponzu dressing juice of half a lime ¼ cup sesame oil salt and cracked pepper to taste

Mix dressing ingredients well, and set aside. Boil the corn cobs in plenty of salted water. When cool, shave off the kernels with a sharp knife beginning at one end and slicing through to the bottom. Save the kernels. Skin the cucumbers, and cut into small dice.

Mix corn and cucumbers with the frozen edamame, alfalfa sprouts, coconut and cilantro (the edamame will thaw in the preparation process). Pour the dressing over all, very sparingly.In a heated skillet, pour in the oil, and drop in the poppy seeds. When they begin to pop in the heated oil, add the hot pepper slices and the cumin seeds and sauté for about a minute. When the pepper mixture has cooled, toss together with salad thoroughly.

Roasted Corn on the Cob

8 ears corn on the cob, shucked and cleaned olive oil to coat butter, softened 4 tablespoons chives, chopped salt and pepper to taste

Coat ears with olive oil and grill until charred evenly all around. Coat with softened butter and garnish with chives.

Grilled Beef Kebab with Greek Yogurt and Grilled Corn

1 ½ pounds of beef sirloin or tenderloin tip ⅓ cup red wine vinegar to 1/2 cup of extra virgin olive oil 3-4 garlic cloves minced ½ teaspoon turmeric 1 teaspoon cumin 2 teaspoons smoked paprika Kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste 4 corn cobs 2 tbsp butter Greek yogurt herbs of choice (cilantro, oregano, parsley)

Soak the corn in ice water for 15 minutes. While the corn is soaking prepare the beef, cutting it into 1 1/2 inch cubes. Place beef in covered bowl and refrigerate.

Make the marinate, blending the spices with the garlic and the vinegar in food processor. Add the oil in a steady stream and emulsify. Pour into non reactive container or sealable storage bag (like a Ziploc) placed in a bowl (just in case) and refrigerate.

Marinate beef for 6 hours in non reactive container or sealable storage bag (no less than 2 hours in the marinate in order for all of the flavor to combine well).

While beef is marinating prepare the corn. Remove corn from water and drain well. Peel the husk back and remove only the silk and butter the cobb well (you can use olive oil instead ). Lightly salt and pepper then pull the husk back on. Secure with a string if husks are too loose.

Preheat grill. We like an old Weber with charcoal but a gas grill will do fine. Start by grilling the corn first as it will take a little bit more time. Grill corn on husk for 20 to 30 minutes or until soft enough (depending on size). When corn is almost there start grilling the beef skewers.

Grill skewers in med low heat 4 to 5 minutes each side . Remove from grill and place on covered plate or wrap in aluminum foil and set aside to rest for 2 to 3 minutes Pull corn off the grill and remove husks after a couple of minutes . Add butter, salt and fresh ground pepper. Top with fresh herbs and serve hot with the beef skewers. Serve with a dollop of Greek yogurt on the side.

Serves 4

Cornpone

2 cups cornmeal 2 teaspoons baking powder 1 teaspoon salt 4 tablespoons shortening and/or bacon drippings 1 cup milk

Mix dry ingredients. Cut in shortening and/or bacon drippings. Add milk to make a stiff batter. Form into desired shape with hands and place in a greased skillet. Bake in a preheated oven at 425 degrees (or over a campfire) 20-30 minutes.

Serves 6