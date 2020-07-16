Family Ties

Three generations of Wyeth family artwork on display in new PFAC exhibit.

× Expand "American Barn" by Jamie Wyeth / Photo courtesy Peninsula Fine Arts Center in Newport News Jamie Wyeth (American, b. 1946) Patriot’s Barn, 2001. Mixed media on toned board. Bank of America Collection © 2020. Jamie Wyeth / Artists Rights Society (ARS), NewYork.

The Peninsula Fine Arts Center in Newport News, which is planning an upcoming exhibition that explores the familial ties among three generations of artists in the Wyeth family. The exhibition, which opened Saturday and runs until Nov. 8, spans the development of American realism throughout the 20th century, but also presents an opportunity to see how family traditions are open for interpretation in the hands of new generations. Everyone might know "Christina's World" by Andrew Wyeth, but they may not know the work of his father, N.C., or his son, Jamie, and how they all taught each other.

Their paintings will be complemented by a textile installation inspired by the work of Jamie Wyeth that is being custom-created by Ryan Lytle, a Christopher Newport University graduate. It will offer a bright and family-friendly counterpoint to the muted tones of the Wyeths.