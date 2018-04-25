Family Matters

A new festival in Virginia Beach draws inspiration from the Hawaiian concept of ohana.

Ohana, which means “family” in Hawaiian, is a concept that emphasizes togetherness and cooperation and forms the foundation for a new family-oriented event in Virginia Beach.

The inaugural Ohana Fest was organized by Jodi Holland, a single mother living in Hampton Roads who was looking for a way to connect more with her children. Enlisting help from strong women in her community—including local mothers, sisters, friends, veterans and yogis—Holland created the upcoming festival, which focuses primarily on taking parents and kids away from their televisions and smartphones and re-connecting them through activities such as yoga and meditation. In addition, there will be a rock-climbing wall, petting zoo, live music and programs such as Jedi Kids, which teaches children about mindfulness, leadership and conflict resolution.

Holland and her team believe family is the most important thing in life. “Ohana is what you make it,” she says. By providing unique challenges and mindful activities for families to participate in together, festival organizers hope visitors will go away with a profound sense of quality time spent.

The festival will be held Saturday, April 28 at the 28-acre Hunt Club Farm in Virginia Beach. A portion of proceeds will benefit Lady's Grace and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation's Brock Environmental Center. Tickets $10-$35. OhanaFestVB.com