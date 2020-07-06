Improving your barbecue ribs recipes one at a delicious time.

× Expand Photo by Caroline Holman Barbecue ribs by Caroline Holman Barbecue ribs that fall off of the bone and into your mouth.

In our August issue, we spoke with Javier Arze, the owner of Huntsman, a food distributor in Vienna for our story “Five Star Food” (August 2020, p. 21).

Arze is also the creator of The Furloughed Chef, a delivery service that ships chef-made products, locally farmed produce and meats, and specialty add-ons to your door.

Here are is a popular recipe by Caroline Holman using ingredients from the gourmet boxes. FurloughedChef.com

Photo by Caroline Holman Barbecue pork ribs Pork ribs and ingredients ready to go.

Fall Off The Bone Ribs

¾ cup light brown sugar

1-½ teaspoon smoked or regular salt

1 tablespoon smoked or regular paprika

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon ground red pepper (optional)

2 slabs of Berkshire Baby Back Ribs

2 cups of barbecue sauce (store bought or make your own!)

Photo by Caroline Holman Dry rub on ribs Dry rub applied to the ribs.

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees. In a small bowl, mix together the dry ingredients for the rub. Set aside. Cover a large baking sheet in two layers of aluminum tin foil. Allow extra foil on the sides. Peel off the tough membrane on the bony side of the rib slabs. Apply the rub on all sides and place slabs of ribs (meaty side down) on the baking sheet. Cover ribs with two more layers of aluminum tin foil, crimping the sides up to seal. Place in the oven middle rack for 2 to 2 ½ hours or until the meat begins to shrink and separate from the bone. Remove ribs once the meat begins to shrink and separate from the bone. Before applying barbecue sauce, cut the ribs into sections of 2-3 ribs. This will make it easier to serve. Heat oven broiler. While the oven is heating, brush ribs with barbecue sauce. Place ribs in the oven, bony side up first and broil 1 to 2 minutes until the sauce is bubbly. Flip and repeat. Allow ribs to cool slightly (5 to 7 minutes). Serve with your favorite barbecue sides.