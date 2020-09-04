Exercising Options

Phasing back into fitness.

× Expand Photo by Gianna Grace Photography golf There's many ways to phase back into fitness.

With the state’s reopening under the Forward Virginia Phase 1 and 2 Plans, we suddenly have more exercise options available to us than walks and Tik-Tok dancing with our kids. But what’s safe these days?

“When we think about activities that lend themselves to social distancing, it would be those in which you are limiting your interactions with others,” says Melicent Miller, health improvement supervisor for the Virginia Department of Health. She suggests activities like walking, running, biking, dancing, yoga, golfing, tennis, badminton, swimming, and paddle boarding.

In Phase 2 communities, contact and large team sports like football, basketball, and volleyball are still off limits, but gyms, pools, and recreational facilities like batting cages, driving ranges, and ice rinks are reopening with restrictions. “Life in the gym won’t return to normal, but adhering to hygiene and disinfection parameters and physical distance will allow people to return to their facilities,” says Miller.

Miller says that, even during these challenging times, everyone should try to get at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week—but keep your guard up. “People are anxious to get out and about. We’ve been holed up in our houses,” she says. “Now that the weather is getting warmer, there are more people out on trails and parks. We still encourage you to, as the best you can, keep to the six feet apart distance and wear your face covering.” VDH.Virginia.gov