Enchanted Evening

This gala season, stand out in sexy silhouettes and glistening accessories.

In womenswear, skin is in, manifesting in the form of sheer, embroidered fabrics over nude linings and deep V-necks. Tadashi Shoji sheer cherry blossom gown, spring 2016 collection, $868. Similar styles at TadashiShoji.com. Through a long night, pressed powder helps keep everything in place. Go for a compact as elegant as it is functional. Estée Lauder Peacock limited edition powder compact, $150. EsteeLauder.com Ever the eveningwear favorite, a classic minaudiere functions both as a shining accessory and petite storage space for the absolute essentials—phone, credit card, compact and mints. Judith Leiber fantasia egg minaudiere in champagne multi, $5,695. Similar styles at JudithLeiber.com A necessity on a misty evening, an umbrella can add flair to any ensemble, especially when it's bespoke. Pasotti solid stick ash umbrella, €220. PasottiOmbrelli.com To distinguish yourself in a sea of tuxedos, add personalized touches like gemstone cufflinks, like these custom Jorge Adeler 18K white gold meteorite and diamond cufflinks and other styles, price on request. AdelerJewelers.com A favorite of Catherine de Medici (the French queen is credited with wearing its first eau de cologne), Florentine pharmacy Santa Maria Novella has been crafting unique fragrances for more than 400 years. Santa Maria Novella Tabacco Toscano cologne, $125. Binns of Williamsburg, 757-229-3391 Make a bold statement with the Benedict solid gold lapel pin, inspired by British military icons. $851. AliceMadeThis.com

Daring cutouts, bold belts, the Joan Crawford look—gala trends favor the risk taker, says Tom Smith, who, with sister Kimberly Jones, runs 90-year-old family-owned luxury fashion and accessories boutique Binns of Williamsburg. He advises customers to go big with shoulder detailing, peplums, wide, opulent belts, bustles and mermaid silhouettes.

And for the gentlemen? “Everyone is going to the same places,” says Smith, who recommends vintage or specialty retailers for stand-out accessories; he prefers New York-based designer Michael Kaye Cravate for bow ties in unusual prints. “Find something that speaks to your character,” he says, like cufflinks crafted from your favorite gemstones. And of course, he adds, good tailoring is key: “If it’s off the rack, you should have it tweaked.” BinnsOnline.com