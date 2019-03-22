Elizabeth Chapman & Jacob Braig

May 26, 2018 • Williamsburg Inn, Williamsburg

Liz Chapman and Jacob Braig both grew up in Williamsburg. Their families attended the same church, but they didn’t officially meet until a junior high school English teacher assigned them to be partners for a class project. Although they didn’t begin dating until they were in college and they now call San Francisco home, Williamsburg was the only choice when they decided to get married. “We were the second generation to be married at Old Saint Bede [Catholic Church],” says Liz. “We wanted to keep this tradition alive in honor of those we love and admire.” The couple chose the historic Williamsburg Inn for their reception and cocktail hour, where their vision for an elegant celebration incorporated historical elements like a colonial fife and drum band. Soft mauve and rose flowers mixed with eucalyptus greens and tables dressed with white linen, china, and silver underscored their southern heritage. “We really wanted our guests to experience the historical charm of Colonial Williamsburg, which we have grown to love so much,” says Liz.

Details

Photographer: Sarah Street Photography, Chesapeake, SarahStreetPhotography.com | Planner: Jessica Aiken, Wedding Co. of Williamsburg, Williamsburg, WeddingCoOfWilliamsburg.com | Floral Design: Lindsay Codekas, Williamsburg Inn, Williamsburg, ColonialWilliamsburgHotels.com | Gown: Sarah Seven, San Francisco, SarahSeven.com | Paper: Patti Dwyer, Pen & Pencil, Williamsburg, PenAndPencil56.com | Caterer & Cake: Williamsburg Inn, Williamsburg, ColonialWilliamsburgHotels.com | Music, Reception: Ryan Brooks, Bela Sono Music, Hampton Roads, BelaSonoMusic.com | Videographer: Riverdale 24 Productions, Deltaville, Riverdale24.productions

This article originally appeared in our Weddings 2019 issue.