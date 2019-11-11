Jan. 27, 2019 • Kingsmill Resort and Conference Center, Williamsburg

× 1 of 5 Expand Christine Braig and Carol Occhuizzo Photos by Terrance Riggins × 2 of 5 Expand Jessica Ruff, Alex and Rosemary Hutcherson, Robert and Louise Canfield; (standing) Bill Brundage, Michael and Karolyn Jacobs, Michael and Toni Brooks × 3 of 5 Expand Bruce Robertson and Gil Bartlett × 4 of 5 Expand Cathleen and Dan Dillon, Carol and Bill Downey × 5 of 5 Expand Nicole Osborne, Hannah Creager, Audrey Smith, and Kerry Mellette Prev Next

More than 250 guests attended the Hospice House & Support Care of Williamsburg’s Elegant Culinary Affaire on Jan. 27. The event at the Kingsmill Resort and Conference Center raised more than $122,000 to benefit Hospice House end-of-life services for residents and their families in the surrounding areas. WilliamsburgHospice.org

Upcoming Events

Aug. 12 — The Compassionate Friends of Williamsburg Monthly Meeting, 7:00-8:30 p.m.

Aug. 13 — Summer 2019 Bereavement Support Group, 10:00-11:30 a.m.

Aug. 21 — When Parents Die Support Group, 7:00-8:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 — Kelly Weinberg Grief Support Group, 7:00-8:30 p.m.

Sept. 5 — Hospice House Monthly Tours, 12:00-2:00 p.m.

