Eating Through the Wine Expo

It’s not all about wine.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Virginia Wine Expo

This year’s Virginia Wine Expo features a slew of food-driven fêtes. In addition to the walk-around grand tastings at Richmond’s Main Street Station, wine dinners and other special offerings will take place around the city March 3-8.

The Fine Art of Beautiful Food with a View signature wine dinner at Amuse in the Virginia Museum of Fine Art on March 5 will offer a locally focused menu overlooking the museum’s sculpture garden. On March 6, travel to Manakin-Sabot to savor executive chef Lee Hendrickson’s fare at Dover Hall Estate. Outside the main venue on March 7, taste bites from a curated selection of local food trucks at the Artisan Food Truck Court.

The Cooking with Wine hands-on workshop on March 6 at the Publix Aprons Cooking School in Henrico will teach you to make four Southern brunch dishes. Plus, don’t miss the Exclusive Preview Tour and Tasting at The Kitchens at Reynolds with program head and chef Jesse Miller on March 7. The facility will house the community college’s culinary school. VirginiaWineExpo.com

This article originally appeared in our February 2020 issue.