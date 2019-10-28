Eat, Drink, and Be Scary

With Halloween just around the corner, find your holiday plans with these events happening around the Commonwealth.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Busch Gardens

Looking for something exciting to do this Halloween? From scares to spirits, these events happening throughout Virginia will have your heart racing. Whether you want to keep it cool at a winery or farm, or you’d rather have a more thrilling night at a ghost tour or amusement park, these events will fit the bill.

Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream

Check out Busch Gardens through Nov. 3 every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night starting at 6 p.m., open select nights until midnight. Tickets for the event can be found online starting at $74.99 for a single day pass and free parking. BuschGardens.com

Kings Dominion Halloween Haunt

Halloween Haunt returns this year promising terror around every corner through Nov. 2 every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night. With attractions, rides, scare zones, and more than 400 monsters, Halloween Haunt is the place to be. Tickets can be purchased online starting at $39.99. KingsDominion.com

Eerie Nights Ghost Tours of Richmond

If you’re searching for a more theatrical experience, stop by the Eerie Nights walking or trolley tours. While there are actors involved, these ghost stories are completely true to Richmond. To adventure into the hauntings, find your tickets online for as low as $14. EerieNights.com

Belle Grove Plantation Ghost Tour

For those not faint of heart, head to King George to make a visit to Belle Grove Plantation. Explored by Syfy’s very own Ghost Hunters, it is known for being one of the most haunted places in Virginia, assuring paranormal activity. Purchase your $25 ghost haunting tour ticket to see apparitions in pictures and videos while also getting to hear EVPs from paranormal investigations there. BelleGrovePlantation.com

× Expand Photo courtesy of Liberty Mills Farm

The Corn Maze at Liberty Mills Farm

With three different levels ranging from 30 minutes to 2-3 hours to complete, Liberty Mills Farm Corn Maze is the perfect family outing. Tickets start at $10 and are free for children under 4 years old. LibertyMillsFarm.com

Halloween Selfie Pop-Up Museum: American Scream

The Halloween Selfie Pop-Up museum in Tysons Corner is trailblazing this year as the first of its kind on the East Coast. Running through Nov. 3, check into this “made for Instagram” experience. With more than 10 interactive exhibits, including sitting on the Iron Throne, visiting a morgue, and even standing in a giant clown’s mouth, take as many pictures as you possibly can. Purchase your general admission tickets online for just $18. American-Scream.com

Shocktober

Rated the 5th scariest haunted house in the U.S. by Travel & Leisure, Leesburg’s Shocktober comingles an actual haunted house with themed attractions. For $40, stop in all three levels and the basement of the manor for looks into an escape room and other scary happenings. Open through Nov. 2 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, this charity event is a must. Shocktober.org

Other frightful events happening around the state:

× Expand Photo courtesy of Haunted Williamsburg

Haunted Williamsburg: $19 for adult tickets, $12 for ages 12 and younger. This event runs all year long in Colonial Williamsburg. ColonialWilliamsburg.com

Old Towne Carriage Ghost Tours of Fredericksburg: $25 adult tickets, $10 for children. This event operates Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays through Nov. 9 in the heart of Fredericksburg. OldeTowneCarriages.com

Ashland Berry Farm Terror on the Farm: Running through Halloween night in Beaverdam, tickets for Terror on the Farm are $30 for access to all four haunts or $10 to $20 for individual haunts. AshlandBerryFarm.com

Photo courtesy of James River Cellars

Haunted Hunt Club Farm: In Virginia Beach through Halloween night, stop by Haunted Hunt Club for $29 general admission tickets to a superior haunting experience. HauntedHuntClubFarm.com

James River Cellars: On Oct. 31, James River Cellars will be putting on Happy HalloWINE, which will be half price on regular priced wine tastings for anyone dressed in costume. JamesRiverCellars.com