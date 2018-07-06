Eat Around

Real Richmond Food Tours feed the peripatetic gastronome’s soul.

× Expand Stoplight Gelato in Jackson Ward.

From Church Hill bakery Proper Pie Co. to Carytown’s Belmont Butchery, Real Richmond Food Tours offer foodies the opportunity to explore RVA on foot and with their stomachs.

Each stop includes a generous sampling of food and drink—and occasionally a meet-and-greet with restaurant chefs and general managers—along with guided insights into some of the city’s most important and historical sites.

“We like to focus on lesser known stories and characters, but also clue people in to what’s happening now, showing off a neighborhood’s particular strengths so visitors will have plenty of reasons to return for further exploration,” says co-founder Maureen Egan.

Most tours are held Saturday afternoons and last 2 ½ hours, $56. Schedules available at RealRichmondVa.com

Hungry for More?

Check out these other food tours around the state.

The Locovore Shore Tour from local favorite Taste Tidewater takes a look at the farm-to-table dining experience at Mattawoman Creek Farms in Eastville, $99. TasteVirginia.com

The Old Town Alexandria Food Tour from DC Metro Food Tours explores gastropubs and a fish and chips shop, and visits some of the city’s oldest buildings, $63. DCMetroFoodTours.com

An Appalachian ‘Shine and Spirits Tour from Tour Roanoke features a behind-the-scenes look at traditional moonshine making, plus mead and liquor tastings, $58. TourRoanoke.com