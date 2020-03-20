Easy Escapes

Virginia-produced podcasts to take your mind off the news.

Need a break from the news? Try listening to a podcast while you take a long walk, spring clean the house, or spruce up the yard. We’ve compiled a list of Virginia-produced podcasts that inspire, educate, and renew our love for the Old Dominion. You may find yourself staying up and active longer because you can’t wait to hear the next episode!

Search for the podcasts on your device's app or visit the websites for links.

Lifestyle

Coffee With Strangers RVA

Host Kelli Lemon follows the lives of Richmonders one coffee at a time. Featured guests include Ledbury CEO Paul Trible, CBS6 anchors Reba Hollingsworth and Candace Burns, and the director of the Valentine Museum, Bill Martin. CoffeeWithStrangersRVA.com

Young House Love Has a Podcast

Home renovations, life advice, décor do’s-and-don’ts, and DIY tutorials and tips from bloggers and renovators John and Sherry Petersik. YoungHouseLove.com

Views From the Treehouse

Climb 20 feet up a tree with Richmond’s outdoors leaders for the 411 on biking, running, recycling, and more. Hosts discuss the highs and lows for the future of Richmond’s outdoor scene. Treehouse.RichmondOutside.com

Food & Drink

Eat It, Virginia!

Scott Wise and Robey Martin co-host this podcast from WTVR news, which covers new Virginia restaurants, interviews with established chefs, local dining trends, food critics, and more. WTVR.com/Tag/Eat-It-Virginia

Cellar Sessions

The winery’s vice president of marketing, Michael Kimball, discusses topics like the canned wine craze and the evolution of craft beer from the makers of Virginia beer, wine, mead, and more. WilliamsburgWinery.com/CellarSessionsPodcast

Richmond Famous

Discover the unique voices and vibrant personalities behind Richmond’s favorite restaurants, including Sub Rosa Bakery, Pomona Plants & Coffee, Saison, Alewife, and many others. Friends Nicole Lang and Laura Sant co-host the bimonthly show. RichmondFamous.com

Drama

Lost in Williamsburg

This supernatural drama follows the lives of several locals and William & Mary students as they navigate uncanny experiences in Williamsburg in both the present day and the 18th century. Twitter.com/LostInTheBurg

The Perfectly Circular Rock

What would happen if an enormous rock appeared mysteriously in the middle of Charlottesville? This fictional narrative chronicles Elkisbourne and its residents’ response to the anomaly. Produced by WTJU 91.1 FM and the Department of Drama at the University of Virginia. RockDrama.org

Lonesome Pine

Folklore and mystery run akin through southwest Virginia, the tales inherited through small town chatter and family secrets. It’s an everywhere small town with football games and bake sales—but there’s a story that can’t get out. LonesomePinePodcast.com

History

Following Harriet

Follow Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and her missions to free others via the Underground Railroad through interviews and first-hand documented accounts of 19th century Virginians. Virginia.org/Harriet

Virginia History Podcast

This series covers Jamestown, Williamsburg, the Civil War, and the Commonwealth’s lesser-known history. Episodes include interviews, reviews of primary documents, and moments of reflection. VAHistoryPodcast.com

Not Even Past

Host Brendan Wolfe, alongside Encyclopedia Virginia, commands the states storied and rumored past. Episodes detail historical figures such as Elizabeth Van Lew, Bethany Veney, and Don Luis. EVBlog.VirginiaHumanities.org/Podcast