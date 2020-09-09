Easy Breezy Beach Style

Coastal cottage is having a moment, but that doesn’t mean you need to deck your house with boats.

× Expand Photo by John Magor Photography Color and materials used can create ambiance as much as the objects they form.

Enjoy a vacation vibe year-round with beach house-style décor. Beach style balances crisp and casual to create an ambiance of calm, cozy comfort—without going overboard on nautical knick knacks. Sarah Kotarides at Designer Workshop in Virginia Beach says the keys are color and texture. “Using a mix of linens, raffia trims, woven woods, sisal, etc. will evoke the calm feel of the coastline without a single shell in sight!” You can use either soft tones or a vibrant palette, depending on your taste—white is classic. Kotarides layers in grasscloth wallpaper, a natural fiber rug, and solid or striped woven upholstery. Then, “add a splash of fun with accent pillows and window treatments. This is where a watery or wave motif, or even a fun fish fabric, can make a beachy punch—without leaving you feeling like you just walked onto a pirate ship.”

Kotarides adds trim to pillows, shower curtains, and window treatments for interest and detail. Finish with colorful accessories and organic touches like baskets, bamboo, and nubby blankets to achieve a timeless, beachy look “without being literal.” TheDesignerWorkshop.com