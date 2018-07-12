E is for Everything

Work where you live in Alexandria.

New remote-work spaces in Northern Virginia are taking options for home-workers and small business owners to the next level. A former federal office building in Alexandria has recently been developed into a new live-work model made possible by special zoning allowances that designate the property for high-density mixed use. This means that tenants can live or work—or live and work—in the same loft space. And here’s the kicker: Tax laws permit business tenants to write off up to 50 percent of their home office if it is located within the same unit as their primary living space.

Novus Residences’ E-Lofts (a.k.a. “everything” lofts) opened last fall. Units are available in one- or two-bedroom floorplans. Of the residents who occupy the 200-unit complex, some use their loft solely for residential or business purposes, but most, like candle company Melted Element owner Jonathan Wassene, use the space for dual purposes.

“We have modular equipment made to fit in tiny spaces, allowing us to pull it out when we want to run our business and hide it when we just want to live in the space,” says Wassene. “It’s perfect for businesses like ours. The E-Lofts model gives the Alexandria community an edge because most people do not want to rent a whole office space when they require a much smaller square footage for operations.”