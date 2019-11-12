Dylan Goes to VSU

Legendary singer to perform in Petersburg for the first time.

× Expand Bob Dylan performing live in 2010. Photo by Alberto Cabello

Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan and his band are bringing their folk sound to Petersburg on Nov. 13. Yes, you read that right, the 13-time Grammy winner and Nobel prize recipient (for literature in 2016) is slated to perform at Virginia State University’s Multi-Purpose Center.

Dylan has played in Central Virginia multiple times in recent years, most recently at the Richmond Coliseum in 2017. But why Petersburg? Likely because the Richmond Coliseum is currently closed as the city ponders replacing it with a new $1.5 billion, 17,500-seat arena, leaving nearby Petersburg as the next best option for big concerts.

VSU’s Multi-Purpose Center is located in Ettrick, right outside the city. The 166,000-square-foot facility is home to a state-of-the-art arena with the capacity to seat more than 6,000, as well as food and retail spaces, meeting rooms, academic classrooms, offices, and a community wellness center. It cost $84 million to build and opened in 2016.

Tickets range from $52 to $82, with a $25 discount for VSU students, available at TicketMaster.com.

This article originally appeared in our December 2019 issue.