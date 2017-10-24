Drinks for the Midnight Hour

Bone-chilling cocktails from some of our favorite mixologists.

Black Dahlia, from Bill Harden.

Black Dahlia

Bill Harden, TAPS at The Georges, Lexington

Combine 1 ½ ounces Henry McKenna Bourbon, ¾ ounce orgeat syrup, ¾ ounce lime juice and 1 muddled strawberry, then mix in ¼ teaspoon of activated charcoal for color.

Banana Banshee

Dave Fulton, Bald Top Brewery, Madison

Mix 9 ounces Fields of Gold Wheat beer, 3 ½ ounces pineapple and banana juice and 3 ounces sparkling blood orange juice. For an extra kick, add ½ ounce of your favorite rum.

Dragon’s Breath

Whitney Cheeks, Graze on Main, Wytheville

Pour 1 ½ ounces Maestro Dobel, ½ ounce Cointreau, ½ ounce raspberry habañero syrup and ½ lime into a glass rimmed with black salt and garnished with fresh raspberries.

Pumpkin Pie Sangria

Nik Hasberry, Monza, Manassas

Muddle oranges and apples and mix with ½ ounce maple syrup, ½ ounce Torani pumpkin syrup and 1 ounce butterscotch Schnapps, and top with Moscato or sweet wine. Caramel drizzle is optional.

30 Days of Nights

Josh Seaburg, Saltine Restaurant at The Main, Norfolk

Combine 1 ½ ounces Plymouth gin, ¾ ounce lemon juice, 1 ½ ounces yellow Chartreuse, ¼ ounce simple syrup and 1 tablespoon pomegranate juice with a dash of Angostura bitters. Garnish with pomegranate seeds.