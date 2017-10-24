Drinks for the Midnight Hour

Bone-chilling cocktails from some of our favorite mixologists.
Black Dahlia, from Bill Harden.
Black Dahlia
Bill Harden, TAPS at The Georges, Lexington
Combine 1 ½ ounces Henry McKenna Bourbon, ¾ ounce orgeat syrup, ¾ ounce lime juice and 1 muddled strawberry, then mix in ¼ teaspoon of activated charcoal for color.
Banana Banshee
Dave Fulton, Bald Top Brewery, Madison
Mix 9 ounces Fields of Gold Wheat beer, 3 ½ ounces pineapple and banana juice and 3 ounces sparkling blood orange juice. For an extra kick, add ½ ounce of your favorite rum.
Dragon’s Breath
Whitney Cheeks, Graze on Main, Wytheville
Pour 1 ½ ounces Maestro Dobel, ½ ounce Cointreau, ½ ounce raspberry habañero syrup and ½ lime into a glass rimmed with black salt and garnished with fresh raspberries.
Pumpkin Pie Sangria
Nik Hasberry, Monza, Manassas
Muddle oranges and apples and mix with ½ ounce maple syrup, ½ ounce Torani pumpkin syrup and 1 ounce butterscotch Schnapps, and top with Moscato or sweet wine. Caramel drizzle is optional.
30 Days of Nights
Josh Seaburg, Saltine Restaurant at The Main, Norfolk
Combine 1 ½ ounces Plymouth gin, ¾ ounce lemon juice, 1 ½ ounces yellow Chartreuse, ¼ ounce simple syrup and 1 tablespoon pomegranate juice with a dash of Angostura bitters. Garnish with pomegranate seeds.