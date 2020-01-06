Doughnut Mind If I Do

Satisfy your sweet tooth with these doughnut shops around Virginia.

× Expand Photo by Tyler Darden

From the suburbs of D.C. to the Blue Ridge Mountains to the shores of Hampton Roads, the Commonwealth is stuffed to the brim with quality doughnuts.

Amazing Glazed, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach

Getting its start in Chesapeake and eventually branching out to Virginia Beach, Amazing Glazed has humble beginnings and serves not only doughnuts, but also gelato, custard, and sorbet. Amazing Glazed also brings new ideas to the table with doughnuts topped with frozen custard. With a simple process of picking your cake doughnut flavor, adding an icing, and finally a topping and/or drizzle, you can make your own custom sweet. AmazingGlazed.com

Astro Donuts & Fried Chicken, Falls Church

Not only does Astro Donuts & Fried Chicken combine the two distinct flavors of sweet and savory, it also serves an uncommon square donut. Having four different yeast doughnuts and four different cake doughnuts, along with distinctive sauce choices for the fried chicken, there are heaps of options. AstroDoughnuts.com

Carol Lee Donut Shop, Blacksburg

Divided into a cake shop and a doughnut shop, Carol Lee has the confections from your childhood. Based in the Virginia Tech college town of Blacksburg, this doughnut shop attracts customers from around the world with the freshness of its sweets and has been satisfying cravings since 1969. Voted the best bakery in Blacksburg by the Virginia Tech students, Carol Lee Donut Shop is a must-try. Facebook.com/CarolLeeDonuts

The Galactic Donut, Stuarts Draft

The Galactic Donut in Stuarts Draft should be your next destination. Family owned and positivity centered, its doughnuts come in a slew of flavors. With 18 flavors to choose from, or a create-your-own option, these doughnuts are fresh and made-to-order every time. The Galactic Donut also supports local businesses by serving Blanchard’s coffee and Snowing in Space coffee alongside its treats. GalacticDonut.com

Hot Diggity Donuts, Richmond

Based out of Richmond, Hot Diggity Donuts prides itself on the dough of its sourdough doughnuts. Focusing on strong flavors, the doughnuts aren’t overly sweet, but are slightly sweet mixed with slightly sour. Hot Diggity Donuts also serves cocktails and coffee. The menu changes seasonally in hopes of taking advantage of the ripest ingredients during the best time. HotDiggityDonuts.com

O’Doodle Doo’s Donuts, Suffolk

O’Doodle Doo’s countless flavors provide an exoctic look at doughnuts. This doughnut shop rotates its flavors every single day, while showcasing beautiful and unique designs. Nestled in Suffolk, this shop is a locally owned hidden treasure. Whether you would want just a classic Red Velvet doughnut or something more outrageous like Hot Pepper Glaze, O’Doodle Doo’s can accommodate. ODoodleDoosDonuts.com

More Doughnut Shops

Carpe Donut, Charlottesville, CarpeDonut.org

Blackbird Bakery Bristol, Bristol, BlackbirdBakeryBristol.com

Country Style Donuts, Richmond, Facebook.com/CountryStyleDonuts

D & L Donuts, Staunton, DAndLDonuts.com

Daylight Donuts, Rocky Mount, RockyMountDaylightDonuts.com

The Donut Shop, South Hill, Facebook.com/TheDonutShopSouthHill

Duck Donuts, 18 location throughout Virginia, including Alexandria, Charlottesville, Richmond, and Virginia Beach, DuckDonuts.com

Emily’s Donuts, Williamsburg, EmilysDonutCafe.com

Glazed Doughnuts, Hampton, GlazedHampton.com

Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts, Lynchburg, MamaCrocketts.com

Mama’s Donut Bites Food Truck, Arlington, Facebook.com/MamasDonutBites

Mrs. Yoders Kitchen, Richmond, Facebook.com/MrsYodersKitchen

O’s Donuts, Norfolk, OsDonuts.com

Paul’s Bakery, Fredericksburg, Shop.PaulsBakery.com

Pure Eats, Lexington, Pure-Eats.com

Route 8 Donuts, Christiansburg, Facebook.com/Route8Donuts

Sandy Pony Donuts, Chincoteague, SandyPonyDonut.com

Strites Donuts, Harrisonburg, Facebook.com/StritesDonutsHotAndFresh

Sugar Shack, 12 locations throughout Virginia, including Alexandria, Charlottesville, Richmond, and Virginia Beach, SugarShackDonuts.com

Sunrise Donuts and Sweets, Hayes, SunriseDonutsVa.com

Texas Donuts, Centreville, TexasDonutsVa.com

Sweet Shop Donuts Cafe, Powhatan, SweetShopDonuts.com

For recipes to make your own doughnuts at home, pick up a copy of our February 2020 issue.