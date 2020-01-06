Doughnut Mind If I Do

Satisfy your sweet tooth with these doughnut shops around Virginia.
Photo by Tyler Darden
From the suburbs of D.C. to the Blue Ridge Mountains to the shores of Hampton Roads, the Commonwealth is stuffed to the brim with quality doughnuts.
Amazing Glazed, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach
Getting its start in Chesapeake and eventually branching out to Virginia Beach, Amazing Glazed has humble beginnings and serves not only doughnuts, but also gelato, custard, and sorbet. Amazing Glazed also brings new ideas to the table with doughnuts topped with frozen custard. With a simple process of picking your cake doughnut flavor, adding an icing, and finally a topping and/or drizzle, you can make your own custom sweet. AmazingGlazed.com
Astro Donuts & Fried Chicken, Falls Church
Not only does Astro Donuts & Fried Chicken combine the two distinct flavors of sweet and savory, it also serves an uncommon square donut. Having four different yeast doughnuts and four different cake doughnuts, along with distinctive sauce choices for the fried chicken, there are heaps of options. AstroDoughnuts.com
Carol Lee Donut Shop, Blacksburg
Divided into a cake shop and a doughnut shop, Carol Lee has the confections from your childhood. Based in the Virginia Tech college town of Blacksburg, this doughnut shop attracts customers from around the world with the freshness of its sweets and has been satisfying cravings since 1969. Voted the best bakery in Blacksburg by the Virginia Tech students, Carol Lee Donut Shop is a must-try. Facebook.com/CarolLeeDonuts
The Galactic Donut, Stuarts Draft
The Galactic Donut in Stuarts Draft should be your next destination. Family owned and positivity centered, its doughnuts come in a slew of flavors. With 18 flavors to choose from, or a create-your-own option, these doughnuts are fresh and made-to-order every time. The Galactic Donut also supports local businesses by serving Blanchard’s coffee and Snowing in Space coffee alongside its treats. GalacticDonut.com
Hot Diggity Donuts, Richmond
Based out of Richmond, Hot Diggity Donuts prides itself on the dough of its sourdough doughnuts. Focusing on strong flavors, the doughnuts aren’t overly sweet, but are slightly sweet mixed with slightly sour. Hot Diggity Donuts also serves cocktails and coffee. The menu changes seasonally in hopes of taking advantage of the ripest ingredients during the best time. HotDiggityDonuts.com
O’Doodle Doo’s Donuts, Suffolk
O’Doodle Doo’s countless flavors provide an exoctic look at doughnuts. This doughnut shop rotates its flavors every single day, while showcasing beautiful and unique designs. Nestled in Suffolk, this shop is a locally owned hidden treasure. Whether you would want just a classic Red Velvet doughnut or something more outrageous like Hot Pepper Glaze, O’Doodle Doo’s can accommodate. ODoodleDoosDonuts.com
More Doughnut Shops
Carpe Donut, Charlottesville, CarpeDonut.org
Blackbird Bakery Bristol, Bristol, BlackbirdBakeryBristol.com
Country Style Donuts, Richmond, Facebook.com/CountryStyleDonuts
D & L Donuts, Staunton, DAndLDonuts.com
Daylight Donuts, Rocky Mount, RockyMountDaylightDonuts.com
The Donut Shop, South Hill, Facebook.com/TheDonutShopSouthHill
Duck Donuts, 18 location throughout Virginia, including Alexandria, Charlottesville, Richmond, and Virginia Beach, DuckDonuts.com
Emily’s Donuts, Williamsburg, EmilysDonutCafe.com
Glazed Doughnuts, Hampton, GlazedHampton.com
Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts, Lynchburg, MamaCrocketts.com
Mama’s Donut Bites Food Truck, Arlington, Facebook.com/MamasDonutBites
Mrs. Yoders Kitchen, Richmond, Facebook.com/MrsYodersKitchen
O’s Donuts, Norfolk, OsDonuts.com
Paul’s Bakery, Fredericksburg, Shop.PaulsBakery.com
Pure Eats, Lexington, Pure-Eats.com
Route 8 Donuts, Christiansburg, Facebook.com/Route8Donuts
Sandy Pony Donuts, Chincoteague, SandyPonyDonut.com
Strites Donuts, Harrisonburg, Facebook.com/StritesDonutsHotAndFresh
Sugar Shack, 12 locations throughout Virginia, including Alexandria, Charlottesville, Richmond, and Virginia Beach, SugarShackDonuts.com
Sunrise Donuts and Sweets, Hayes, SunriseDonutsVa.com
Texas Donuts, Centreville, TexasDonutsVa.com
Sweet Shop Donuts Cafe, Powhatan, SweetShopDonuts.com
For recipes to make your own doughnuts at home, pick up a copy of our February 2020 issue.