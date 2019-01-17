Destination Dishes

Fredericksburg’s Winter Restaurant Week lets eateries explore and diners enjoy.

× Expand Executive chef Wade Truong at Kybecca in Fredericksburg. Photo courtesy of Kybecca

A delicious three-course meal at a discounted price? Welcome to foodie heaven. During Fredericksburg’s annual Winter Restaurant Week, January 18-27, more than 40 local establishments offer two- or three-course special menu meals for $20.19, $30.19, or $40.19.

“The event is turning into a destination. The locals love it, but people are coming from all different regions just to take advantage of the opportunity,” says Danelle Rose, the Visitor Center manager and organizer of the event.

Last year, more than 15,500 plates were sold during the week. The Confident Rabbit, a new restaurant opened in September 2017, sold 2,100, and other restaurants, like La Petite Auberge and Fahrenheit 132, were booked most nights of the week.

Partaking has its perks. Diners can print a passport and collect stamps at each restaurant. Five stamps qualify them for a drawing of $250 in downtown Fredericksburg gift cards. “A lot of people use the week to try a new place,” says Rose. “Then it becomes one of their favorites, and they go back again and again.” FredericksburgRestaurantWeek.com

This article originally appeared in our February 2019 issue.