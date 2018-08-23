Design Story

Alexandria’s Home on Cameron is awash in color.

For every problem, there is a solution. Left feeling flat from the neutral colorways dominating the showroom floors of many leading home furnishing retailers, interior designers Todd Martz and Susan Nelson opened Home on Cameron last year in a sort of color-soaked riposte to the dominant gray lady of contemporary design.

“We both love color—clear, sort of strong colors I would call them,” says Martz. Home on Cameron, located in Old Town in a building once used as a tobacco warehouse, carries upholstered furniture; custom dining, console and coffee tables; lighting and accessories—most in saturated hues and sourced from makers in the D.C. Metro area.

This year, the pair launched their own line of custom furniture. The vibe is chic, yet practical; a coffee table covered with vinyl wallpaper is designed to set things on—even spill on, laughs Martz.

“I think you should smile and be happy when you come home,” he says. “A lot of times we can achieve that through color.”