Newport News celebrates WWI centennial.

× Expand The Victory Arch in Newport News was built just after the end of WWI to commemorate those who had served in the armed forces.

This year, events across the U.S. will commemorate the centennial of the country’s entrance into World War I. In Newport News, the anniversary has special meaning—the port city was the largest supplier of war horses for the British army.

Beginning at the war’s start in 1914, animals were shipped from all over the U.S. to Hampton Roads, and from there they were exported to Britain to replenish the army’s dwindling number of horses, which were highly vulnerable to German forces. By war’s end, Newport News had sent more than 500,000 horses and mules to the British army in Europe.

To mark the city’s involvement, the city of Newport News will host a series of events this month, from lectures and talks to exhibitions, at historical sites around the city.

May 17 at 11:30 a.m., Lecture at Lee Hall Mansion

Lee Hall Mansion will host historian J. Michael Moore for a lecture entitled “Lee Hall During the Great War,” part of the Warwick County Historical Society’s lecture series exploring the community of Lee Hall during the events of World War I. WarwickCounty.com

May 20 at 10:00 a.m., Exhibition at Lee Hall Mansion

A new exhibition will open at Lee Hall Mansion, highlighting the social and technological changes that took place in the early 20th century. The exhibit will include photographs and military installations, and will be permanently added to the guided tours held at Lee Hall Mansion. LeeHall.org

May 29 at 10:00 a.m., Memorial Day Ceremony at Victory Arch

A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at the Victory Arch downtown and visitors are being asked to bring with them war-related photographs and documents such as letters from the Civil War and both world wars to be scanned and prserved in the Library of Virginia’s archives. WarMuseum.org

June 17-18, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Exhibition at the Virginia War Museum

The Virginia War Museum will present “America Mobilizes 1917” at Endview Plantation. The event will feature a historic encampment, including displays of weapons and demonstrations. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. WarMuseum.org