Deck Dining

If you like to eat outside, there are plenty of options.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Stable Craft Brewing Social distancing is going to be a major factor in everyone's enjoyment of outdoor decks at local bars and restaurants around the state this summer.

Combining the joy of a picnic with the pleasure of a professionally cooked and served meal, outdoor dining has never been more popular. Restaurants across the Commonwealth offer decks, patios, and rooftops where you can literally eat out.

Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro has evolved from a horse boarding operation into an event venue, brewery, restaurant, and micro inn. Stable Craft has patio and lawn seating, which are augmented by clear “party igloos” in winter months. Plus, says co-owner Nikki Nargi, “We are unique in that we are a farm brewery on a working horse and hop farm. Visitors may stroll the grounds, meet the horses while enjoying beer, wine, or cider and take in the views, and then enjoy a scratch-made meal in our renovated stable turned taproom.”

At the original Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint in Harrisonburg, the sidewalk seating is enlivened by a mural on the building and a raucous crowd filling the space. The patio is heated and stocked with blankets, so you’ll find a party there nearly year-round.

Byers Street Bistro in Staunton offers outdoor seating as weather permits. A consistent category winner, they attribute the popularity of their patio to a simple factor: Few places in Staunton have outdoor dining.

StableCraftBrewing.com, JackBrownsJoint.com, ByersStreetBistro.com