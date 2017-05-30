Dancing Queens

Kinky Boots opens at the Altria Theater in Richmond.

Her name is Lola and she is a showgirl, but she doesn't come from the Copacabana. Instead, her character is helping the owner of a struggling shoe factory breathe life into the business by producing fabulous footwear for drag queens. Set to songs penned by pop star Cyndi Lauper and a book by Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein, Kinky Boots took home six Tony awards in 2013. See it May 30 - June 4 at the Altria Theater in Richmond. Tickets $33 - $78. AltriaTheater.com

Coming Soon

June 11 - SPARC's LIVE ART: Dream

In a much-anticipated annual collaboration, SPARC students will join a line up of celebrity artists including Jason Mraz, Rob Thomas, Colbie Caillat and Grace Vanderwaal for an evening of live music, dance and visual fine art. Tickets $40 - $80. SparcOnline.org/FineArt

June 25 - An Evening with Richmond Pops

The Richmond Pops band, a non-profit community organization, will perform at the Altria as part of their annual concert series. Tickets are free to the public, however they must be requested from the organization in advance. RichmondPops.com

July 25 - 26 - Mamma Mia!

The hit musical celebrating music from ABBA is coming to Richmond as part of a national tour. Mamma Mia! is a romantic comedy which tells the story of Sophie, her mother, and the three men who could be her father. MammaMiaOnTour.com