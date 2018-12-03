Dancing for Paws

June 9, 2018 • Chrysler Hall, Norfolk

Aaron Rouse

Photo by Howard Rodman

Loren and Corinne Powers

Photo by Howard Rodman

Angie Lombardi and Scott Taylor

Photo by Howard Rodman

Rebekah Klyukin and Tom Schaad

Photo by Howard Rodman

The 2nd Annual Dancing for Paws event, held June 9 at Chrysler Hall with 500 guests in attendance, raised more than $60,000 to benefit the Virginia Beach SPCA and Golden Slippers Dance Academy. Sixteen dance professionals and 24 contestants participated in the competition. VBSPCA.com

Upcoming Events

Feb. 1, 2019 & March 29, 2019 — Vet for a Day Workshop: educational program from children ages 6-12, $75. 

June 15, 2019 — Dancing for Paws: annual fundraising event at Chrysler Hall.

