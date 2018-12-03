June 9, 2018 • Chrysler Hall, Norfolk

The 2nd Annual Dancing for Paws event, held June 9 at Chrysler Hall with 500 guests in attendance, raised more than $60,000 to benefit the Virginia Beach SPCA and Golden Slippers Dance Academy. Sixteen dance professionals and 24 contestants participated in the competition. VBSPCA.com

Upcoming Events

Feb. 1, 2019 & March 29, 2019 — Vet for a Day Workshop: educational program from children ages 6-12, $75.

June 15, 2019 — Dancing for Paws: annual fundraising event at Chrysler Hall.