Cybertravel

Photo by Sarah Choo Jing / Courtesy of Chrsyler Museum of Art New video artwork takes viewers outside of Virginia through performance.

The Chrysler Museum of Art brings Singapore to Norfolk.

Singapore is a desirable destination for any traveler, but for most of us, a long international trip just isn’t in the cards for the foreseeable future. But you can still go, sorta, kinda. Norfolk’s Chrysler Museum of Art transports visitors to the Southeast Asian island with Art of the Rehearsal, a three-channel video work of Singaporean artist Sarah Choo Jing that explores the myriad ethnic communities that make up the city-state through traditional forms of dance. The film places viewers in a row of low-lying homes and shops on an empty street, and as the music plays, dancers perform in front of doorways, behind doorways in shadow, on the street, and on rooftops. The film is on view until Jan. 31. Chrysler.org