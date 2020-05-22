Curing Cabin Fever

Tips for where to go and what to do over Memorial Day Weekend.

Virginians are heading into Memorial Day Weekend hoping to regain a sense of normalcy as the Commonwealth slowly eases public health restrictions put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19. While most museums and amusement parks, including Busch Gardens and Kings Dominion, remain closed for now, there are still places, mostly outside, that make for great destinations to help cure your cabin fever.

No matter where you’ll go this Memorial Day Weekend, please be mindful that the pandemic isn’t over and social distancing guidelines still apply during the current first phase of reopening the Commonwealth.

× Expand NV10042905V_115.TIF By Bill Crabtree Jr. Courtesy Virginia Tourism

Are you a history buff?

Visit Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier south of Petersburg. Unlike Monticello and George Washington’s Mt. Vernon, the 424-acre park is mostly an outdoor attraction, which is why it was permitted to reopen to the public one week ago. “The health and safety of visitors and staff is a first priority,” Pamplin said in a statement. High contact surfaces are cleaned and sanitized daily, and staff members wear face coverings; visitors are encouraged to do so as well. Social distancing of 6 feet will be maintained throughout the park, and building occupancy levels will be closely monitored. The park's new operating hours will be Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The majority of other Civil War sites in the Commonwealth are maintained by the National Park Service, which kept most of its trails open during the COVID-19 crisis, although visitors centers remain closed for now. At Petersburg National Battlefield, the seven-stop Eastern Front Tour Road, which includes the Fort Stedman and Crater battlefields, is open from 9 a.m. until sunset, as are the grounds at the Gen. Ulysses Grant's HQ Unit and driving tour at Five Forks.

The Manassas National Battlefield is also open from sunrise to sunset, including Matthews Hill, the Stone House, historic Stone Bridge, and Henry Hill, but the Henry Hill Visitor Center and Brawner Farm Interpretive Center and all public restrooms remain closed. Special events and group related activities have also been postponed until restrictions are lifted.

× Expand by SchuminWeb

Craving the outdoors?

Virginia State Parks are opening gradually, including Shenandoah River State Park, which offers more than 24 miles and plenty of options for hiking, biking, horseback riding, and adventure. Tidal beaches are open for swimming and fishing, as are boat ramps, picnic tables, and campgrounds, but strict social distancing requirements will remain in place, and group sizes are limited to 10 people. Playgrounds, visitor centers, and meeting facilities remain closed.

As far as the beaches go, it’s a mixed bag. Virginia Beach, along with First Landing State Park, will reopen at a limited capacity this weekend, but will be shut down again if people are not following strict regulations, so consider this a trial run.

Alcohol, boom boxes, tents, grouping of umbrellas, fishing on sand beaches, as well as group sports like volleyball, football, and frisbee, are still prohibited.

Select public restrooms are open for limited hours.

The fishing pier is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day this weekend, but proper social distancing is required and gatherings of all types are still limited to 10 people. Be mindful that police will be watching.

Parking garages and surface lots in the area will be limited to 50 percent capacity, as are all retail stores.

Restaurants, bars, and breweries are still limited to take out and delivery, unless they have a permit for outdoor seating.

Note: The reopening does not apply to other beaches in the state.

× Expand By Ali Azimi

Tired of Netflix and chill?

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, a relic of the 20th century is making a comeback: the drive-in movie theater. While many of them struggle to be profitable, a handful have survived in the Commonwealth, experiencing a resurgence during the era of social distancing guidelines, media outlets reported.

Open since 1957, The Family Drive-In Theatre in Stephens City features a playground, concessions, and two screens. It is open at 50-percent capacity with social distancing requirements for all guests.

in Stephens City features a playground, concessions, and two screens. It is open at 50-percent capacity with social distancing requirements for all guests. The Goochland Drive-In is another family destination with concessions. It features two movies each weekend, seasonally.

is another family destination with concessions. It features two movies each weekend, seasonally. In Christiansburg, the Starlite Drive-In , which opened in 1952, shows two movies each weekend April through September.

, which opened in 1952, shows two movies each weekend April through September. The 1954 Park Place Drive-In in Marion, open for 66 years, was completely renovated in 2000.

in Marion, open for 66 years, was completely renovated in 2000. Virginia’s oldest still-operating theater of its kind, Hull’s Drive-In Theater , which opened in 1950 in Lexington, is pet friendly and offers concessions.

, which opened in 1950 in Lexington, is pet friendly and offers concessions. Norton’s Central Drive-In accommodates more than 400 cars.

accommodates more than 400 cars. Although it’s not a drive-in theater in the classic sense, The Lovingston Cafe in Nelson County is offering a similar experience in their parking lot on Saturdays 6-10 p.m. during COVID-19. The movies are free to attend but space is limited, and guests should sign up on the cafe’s Facebook page.

× Expand By Mindy Kinsey

Honoring the fallen

For those who want to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military, Veterans Affairs officials will continue the tradition of holding wreath-laying ceremonies at department cemeteries on Memorial Day, but these events will not be open to the public. However, you’re still allowed to visit the cemeteries over the holiday weekend to place flowers or flags at the grave sites of loved ones, provided you avoid any large gatherings or close contact with other families.