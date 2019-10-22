Sell your house faster by improving its first impression.

× Expand Illustration by Peter & Maria Hoey

Whoever said, “Looks don’t matter, it’s what’s on the inside that really counts,” wasn’t trying to sell a house. In real estate, it’s all about first impressions. From paint to mulch, even the smallest of improvements can make a difference in selling a house quickly and at the right price, say real estate agents.

When Jim and Mary Beth Baber wanted to sell their Richmond-area home quickly, Margaret Wade, a Realtor with Long & Foster Real Estate, suggested a facelift. “She recommended we paint the house and also put us in touch with a landscape designer for the yard,” says Mary Beth. “It needed a fresh look, and painting it really made it pop. The whole look of the house changed.”

Creating curb appeal doesn’t have to mean completely repainting a house, though. Simply refreshing the front door and trim with a new coat of paint can make your home more appealing to prospective buyers. And don’t go crazy with color. The National Association of Realtors cautions home sellers to avoid colors that are “wildly different” from other houses in the neighborhood; they suggest sticking to neutrals.

Clean windows, a tasteful planter with flowers or trimmed topiary, and freshly polished or new doorknobs and locks also top the association’s list of recommendations to home sellers.

“The curb appeal is crucial,” says Wade. “You can’t change the location of a house, but there is a lot you can do to enhance its bones, which can be improved quite easily with paint, new flower pots, house numbers, landscaping, and a creative eye.”

Because the landscape, no matter how small, around the house sets a tone for what to expect inside, make sure it is well manicured and inviting. Researchers with the Virginia Cooperative Extension report that well-planned and installed landscaping can add up to 12 percent to the value of your home and shorten its time on the market by 15 percent. “The front yard is the gateway to the property,” says Cody Jordan, a landscape designer with Cross Creek Nursery and Landscaping in Chesterfield County. “If the front yard looks nice and maintained, then it establishes the mood for the rest of the viewing of the house.”

Jordan’s advice is to keep it simple and clean when looking to spruce up the yard. The goal is to tie the home into its natural surroundings. He cautions against too many plants, which he says can be as daunting to a potential buyer as no plants at all. “Low maintenance is the name of the game these days.”

To improve your yard’s curb appeal, start by removing and replacing anything dead or dying, advises Jordan. Next, prune existing plants to give the landscape a manicured look. Finally, add annuals for a pop of eye-catching color and top-dress the mulch. “Fresh mulch is the icing on the cake and will immediately make the yard pop,” he says.

Experts agree that it’s worth spending time and money getting your home ready for buyers. “An important part of good curb appeal is having a home buttoned up with everything being in pristine condition,” adds Wade.

This article originally appeared in our June 2019 issue.