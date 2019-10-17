A fight club to talk about.

× Expand Illustration by Ed Fotheringham

This fall, local chefs will throw down in Richmond for two Culinary Fight Club events. The competition, which originated in Chicago, will host Seafood Showdown on Oct. 21 and Sip + Bite: The Perfect Pair Up on Dec. 16. The October event will take place at New York Deli in Carytown.

Chefs have 45 seconds to choose their ingredients and then 60 minutes to create a dish according the event’s theme. A Taster’s Choice Champion is awarded, voted on by the audience, as well as a Judge’s Choice Champion. Judge’s Choice winners have the opportunity to compete in an annual Culinary Fight Club championship.

Proceeds from the events benefit Fight2Feed, a nonprofit that works to reduce hunger and provide job placement. CulinaryFightClub.com

This article originally appeared in our Smoke + Salt 2019 issue.