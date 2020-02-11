Cruisin’ for a Boozin’

Virginia locals bring home the gold for their boozy bests.

× Expand House 6 Brewing Co.’s El Bombero Kölsch. Photo courtesy of House 6 Brewing Co.

Virago Spirits, Richmond

The American Distilling Institute awarded Virago’s Four-Port Rum with Best in Class, Best in Show, and a double gold medal, while the Ruby Port Cask-Finished Rum won a platinum medal with a Best of Show distinction from the World Beverage Competition and Rum of the Year from the London Spirits Competition. ViragoSpirits.com

A. Smith Bowman Distillery, Fredericksburg

Virginia’s oldest distillery has won numerous distinctions this year, including a gold medal at the 2019 World Whiskies Awards for its Isaac Bowman Whiskey and double gold for the John J. Bowman Single Barrel at the 2019 North American Bourbon & Whiskey Competition. ASmithBowman.com

House 6 Brewing Co., Ashburn

El Bombero, a German-style Kölsch, won a gold medal in the 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards. The brewery’s smoke porter, aptly named Smoke Eater, won silver. House6Brewing.com

Horton Vineyards, Gordonsville

Horton Vineyards’ 2016 Petit Manseng won the 37th Virginia Governor’s Cup. HortonWine.com

Blacksnake Meadery’s Meloluna mead. Photo courtesy of Blacksnake Meadery

Ingleside Vineyards, Colonial Beach

Ingleside Vineyards took home three gold medals from the State Fair of Virginia Wine Competition in June for its Albariño 2018, Sangiovese 2016, and Viognier 2018. InglesideVineyards.com

Maggie Malick Wine Caves, Purcellville

Maggie Malick Wine Caves claimed three gold medals at the State Fair of Virginia Wine Competition for its Fortissimo 2016, Tempranillo 2016, and Tannat 2016. MaggieMalickWineCaves.com

Mountain Run Winery, Culpeper

The State Fair of Virginia named Mountain Run’s Hard Cider 2018 as Best Cider for the 2019 wine competition. MountainRunWinery.com

Blacksnake Meadery, Dugspur

Also at the State Fair of Virginia, Blacksnake Meadery won Best Mead, as well as a gold medal overall, for its Meloluna. BlacksnakeMead.com

This article originally appeared in our Drink 2019 issue.