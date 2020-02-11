Cruisin’ for a Boozin’

Virginia locals bring home the gold for their boozy bests.
House 6 Brewing Co.’s El Bombero Kölsch.
Photo courtesy of House 6 Brewing Co.
Virago Spirits, Richmond
The American Distilling Institute awarded Virago’s Four-Port Rum with Best in Class, Best in Show, and a double gold medal, while the Ruby Port Cask-Finished Rum won a platinum medal with a Best of Show distinction from the World Beverage Competition and Rum of the Year from the London Spirits Competition. ViragoSpirits.com
A. Smith Bowman Distillery, Fredericksburg
Virginia’s oldest distillery has won numerous distinctions this year, including a gold medal at the 2019 World Whiskies Awards for its Isaac Bowman Whiskey and double gold for the John J. Bowman Single Barrel at the 2019 North American Bourbon & Whiskey Competition. ASmithBowman.com
House 6 Brewing Co., Ashburn
El Bombero, a German-style Kölsch, won a gold medal in the 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards. The brewery’s smoke porter, aptly named Smoke Eater, won silver. House6Brewing.com
Horton Vineyards, Gordonsville
Horton Vineyards’ 2016 Petit Manseng won the 37th Virginia Governor’s Cup. HortonWine.com
Blacksnake Meadery’s Meloluna mead.
Photo courtesy of Blacksnake Meadery
Ingleside Vineyards, Colonial Beach
Ingleside Vineyards took home three gold medals from the State Fair of Virginia Wine Competition in June for its Albariño 2018, Sangiovese 2016, and Viognier 2018. InglesideVineyards.com
Maggie Malick Wine Caves, Purcellville
Maggie Malick Wine Caves claimed three gold medals at the State Fair of Virginia Wine Competition for its Fortissimo 2016, Tempranillo 2016, and Tannat 2016. MaggieMalickWineCaves.com
Mountain Run Winery, Culpeper
The State Fair of Virginia named Mountain Run’s Hard Cider 2018 as Best Cider for the 2019 wine competition. MountainRunWinery.com
Blacksnake Meadery, Dugspur
Also at the State Fair of Virginia, Blacksnake Meadery won Best Mead, as well as a gold medal overall, for its Meloluna. BlacksnakeMead.com
This article originally appeared in our Drink 2019 issue.