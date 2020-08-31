Cruisin’ Cool

Upgrade your new car with these trendy accessories.

× Expand Smart phone mount in a car.

ou’re looking to buy the car of your dreams, and you want to stack it with the latest accessories to add value and functionality to your vehicle—beyond Bluetooth, blind spot sensors, and rooftop cargo boxes. Here, we introduce you to the latest trends, whether your tastes are practical or whimsical.

A portable power bank.

Tired of a messy car interior? Car garbage bins are all the rage this year. Small and removable, they keep your car looking neat and tidy by having all the trash in one place; just clip it wherever is most convenient. A portable power bank, which helps to jump start your car and keep your phone charged, is a gadget that you want to keep in your trunk at all times. A stinger is a helpful tool that will help you smash your vehicle window glasses, permitting you a quick exit in case of a crash. Many stingers also have a slim blade on its backside, which allows you to cut an obstructed safety belt.

Another gadget that remains in demand, especially with new laws prohibiting the in-hand use of cell phones, is a smart phone mount, which allows you to see any map on your phone navigation application while driving. Most mounts work well with different models.