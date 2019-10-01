Craving Comfort

Food festivals celebrating barbecue, bivalves, and beyond.

× Expand Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival

Barbecue

Oct. 4-5

Que & Cruz, Louisa, QueAndCruz.com

Oct. 4-6

Brew N’ Que, Chesapeake Bay KOA, Cape Charles, 800-562-4207, KOA.com/ChesapeakeBay

Oct. 5

Pig Out Competition Pork BBQ! & Craft Brews, Triangle, NOVAVets.org

Oct. 5

Shenandoah Autumnfest, Woodstock, ShenandoahAutumnfest.com

Oct. 12

Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival, Village at Leesburg, BeerAndBourbon.com

Oct. 26

Battle of the BBQ, Charlottesville, ChampionBrewingCompany.com

Nov. 2

Bluegrass, Barbecue & Brew Festival, Patrick Henry’s Red Hill, Brookneal, 434-376-2044, BluegrassBarbecueBrew.com

× Expand Merroir & Terroir Oyster Extravaganza Photo by Mark Edward Atkinson

Bivalves

Oct. 25

City Center Oyster Roast, Town Center Drive and Canon Boulevard, Newport News, 757-926-1400, NNVA.org

Nov. 1-2

Urbanna Oyster Festival, Cross Street, 804-758-0368, UrbannaOysterFestival.com

Nov. 2

Saxis Island Oyster Roast, Martha’s Kitchen, 757-710-4747, SaxisIsland.com

Nov. 9

Merrior & Terrior Oyster Extravaganza, Chatham Vineyards, Machipongo, 757-678-5588, ChathamVineyards.com

Nov. 9-10

Annual Oyster Roast, Cardinal Point Vineyard and Winery, Afton, 540-456-8400, CardinalPointWinery.com

Nov. 9-10

Fall Oyster Crawl, Chesapeake Bay Wine Trail, ChesapeakeBayWineTrail.com

Nov. 23

Taste of the Bay, Tides Inn, Irvington, TidesInn.com

× Expand Bacon, Bourbon & Beach Music Fest

...Beyond!

Oct. 4

Harrisonburg Seafood Festival, Bluestone Vineyard, 540-860-1281, BluestoneVineyard.com

Oct. 5

Bacon, Bourbon & Beach Music Fest, Windsor Castle Park, Smithfield, SmithfieldVaEvents.com

Oct. 5 & 19

Apple Butter Makin’ Festival, Silver Creek & Seamans’ Orchards, Tyro, 434-277-5824, SilverCreekSeamansOrchards.com

Oct. 5-6, 12-13, & 19-20

Graves Mountain Apple Harvest Festival, Graves Mountain Lodge, Syria, 540-923-4231, GravesMountain.com

Oct. 6

Jazz & Jambalaya, Grayhaven Winery, Gum Spring, 804-556-3917, GrayhavenWinery.com

Oct. 10-13

Suffolk Peanut Fest, Suffolk Executive Airport, 757-539-6751, SuffolkPeanutFest.com

Oct. 12

Best of Virginia Chili Cook-Off & Brew Festival, Orange County Fairgrounds, Thornhill, 540-672-5216, OrangeVaChamber.com

Oct. 12

Mac & Cheese Festival, Richmond Raceway Complex, MacAndCheeseFestival.com

Oct. 19

Wade’s Mill Apple Butter Festival, Wade’s Mill, Raphine, 540-348-1400, WadesMill.com

Oct. 19

Apple Dumpling Festival, Patrick Avenue, Downtown Stuart, 276-694-3811, TownOfStuartVa.com

Oct. 19-20

Drumheller’s Orchard Apple Festival, Lovingston, 434-263-5036, DrumhellersOrchard.com

Oct. 25

Blues, Brews, and Stews, Gravely-Lester Art Garden, Martinsville, 276-632-3221, PiedmontArts.org

Nov. 2

Smith Mountain Lake Fall Chili Festival, Bridgewater Plaza, Moneta, 540-721-1203, VisitSmithMountainLake.com

