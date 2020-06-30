Virginia Distillery Co.’s 100 percent Virginia-made whiskey release, more than 5 years in the making.

× Expand Courage and Conviction

“Have the courage of your convictions,” the late Dr. George G. Moore, founder of Virginia Distillery Co., often said. The Lovingston distillery’s latest release, Courage & Conviction American Single Malt Whisky, honors this memory.

Released April 3, Courage & Conviction is the first whiskey Virginia Distillery Co. has made entirely in the Commonwealth. (The distillery’s Virginia-Highland series, begun in 2015, is a blend of whiskeys made on-site and in Scotland.) “Courage & Conviction is the embodiment of the last five years of our work: a 100-percent American single malt made in Virginia,” says Gareth H. Moore, CEO of Virginia Distillery Co. and George’s son.

“This is not a traditional single malt,” says Moore. Instead, it was curated “for the American palate, sweeter and fruitier.” The whiskey has notes of caramel, butterscotch, and bright red fruit like raspberries. Courage & Conviction has been aged for a minimum of three years in bourbon, sherry, and cuvée wine casks. Later this year, individual expressions of each cask will be released in a new bottle series.

CourageAndConviction.com