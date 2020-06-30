Virginia Distillery Co.’s 100 percent Virginia-made whiskey release, more than 5 years in the making.
Courage and Conviction
“Have the courage of your convictions,” the late Dr. George G. Moore, founder of Virginia Distillery Co., often said. The Lovingston distillery’s latest release, Courage & Conviction American Single Malt Whisky, honors this memory.
Released April 3, Courage & Conviction is the first whiskey Virginia Distillery Co. has made entirely in the Commonwealth. (The distillery’s Virginia-Highland series, begun in 2015, is a blend of whiskeys made on-site and in Scotland.) “Courage & Conviction is the embodiment of the last five years of our work: a 100-percent American single malt made in Virginia,” says Gareth H. Moore, CEO of Virginia Distillery Co. and George’s son.
“This is not a traditional single malt,” says Moore. Instead, it was curated “for the American palate, sweeter and fruitier.” The whiskey has notes of caramel, butterscotch, and bright red fruit like raspberries. Courage & Conviction has been aged for a minimum of three years in bourbon, sherry, and cuvée wine casks. Later this year, individual expressions of each cask will be released in a new bottle series.