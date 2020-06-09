By The Book

A roundup of Virginia cookbooks.

× Expand Photo courtesy of JennCrovato.com

Olive Oil, Sea Salt & Pepper by Jenn Crovato

This book provides "practical, straight forward recipes" using only the three title ingredients and quality foods. Even experienced cooks will be pleasantly surprised at how simple ingredients and fresh food combine for a powerhouse of flavor.

Jenn Crovato is a personal chef and food stylist, as well as a consultant for Early Mountain Vineyards in Madison. JennCrovato.com

Smoke, Roots, Mountain, Harvest by Lauren Angelucci McDuffie

Lauren Angelucci McDuffie’s Smoke, Roots, Mountain, Harvest is a testament to her Appalachian roots. With more than 70 recipes, the book is divided by the four seasons to give readers a taste of “traditional mountain cookery” techniques. HarvestAndHoney.com

Red Truck Bakery Cookbook: Gold-Standard Recipes from America's Favorite Rural Bakery by Brian Noyes with Nevin Martell

The Red Truck Rural Bakery in Marshall is known by locals (and even celebrities) for its outstanding baked goods. Now, you can make savory and sweet delicacies at home with recipes for Shenandoah Apple Cake or Flaky Buttermilk Biscuits. RedTruckBakery.com

A Taste of Virginia: Through the Garden Gate

The new edition of this decades old publication takes a seasonal journey through the culinary bounty of Virginia, as well as historic gardens and public spaces throughout the Commonwealth. Recipes include Garden Week strawberry shortcake, summer’s rich Chesapeake Bay crab soufflé, and more. JamesRiverGardenClub.org

× Expand Image courtesy of Tavola

Tavola: 10 Greatest Hits—Music and Food by Michael Keaveny

Michael Keaveny, chef at Tavola in Charlottesville combines 10 recipes with the stories of how they came to be––including a wine parings, song pairings, and foundational ingredients. TavolaVino.com

Looking for a virtual cookbook?

Join The Washington Post's latest Voraciously’s Essential Cookbooks newsletter. You'll get new recipes each week!

Not already a Good Life Subscriber? We include recipe roundups, cocktail creations, and restaurant news in your inbox every Tuesday. Sign up today!