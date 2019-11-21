Commonwealth Celebrations

Get into the Christmas spirit at these events.
49th annual Scottish Christmas Walk Weekend in Alexandria.
Photo by Delia Sullivan Photography
Nov. 22-23
Kriskindlmarkt, Clifton Forge School of the Arts, 540-862-7275, CFSOTA.org
Nov. 22-Dec. 31
Holiday Lights Merry Mile, The Boardwalk, Virginia Beach, LiveOnAtlantic.com
Nov. 23
Clifton Forge Town Tree Lighting, Main Street, 540-862-2000, CliftonForgeMainStreet.com
Nov. 28-30
Foods & Feasts of Colonial Virginia, Jamestown Settlement and American Revolution Museum, Williamsburg and Yorktown, 757-253-4838, HistoryIsFun.org
Nov. 29-Dec. 22
Timberville Christmas Village, American Legion Drive, 571-722-3599, TimbervilleChristmas.com
Nov. 30
Holiday Tree Lighting, Chateau Morrisette Winery, Floyd, 540-593-2865, TheDogs.com
Dec. 1
Winter Wonderland, Brambleton Town Center, Brambleton, 703-542-6263, Brambleton.com
Dec. 5-8
The Bizarre Bazaar 44th Christmas Collection, Richmond Raceway Complex, 804-673-7015, TheBizarreBazaar.com
Dec. 6
Come Home to a Franklin County Christmas, Downtown Rocky Mount, 540-420-8391, HistoricRockyMount.com
Dec. 6
Frontier Christmas, Crab Orchard Museum, Tazewell, 276-988-6755, CrabOrchardMuseum.com
Dec. 6
Madison County Christmas Parade, Main Street, Madison, 540-948-4455, MadisonVa.com
Dec. 6-7
49th Annual Scottish Christmas Walk Weekend presented by The Campagna Center, Old Town Alexandria, 703-549-0111, CampagnaCenter.org
Dec. 6-7, 13-14, & 20-21
Christmas Wonderland, Creative Works Farm, Waynesboro, 540-471-1659, CreativeWorksFarm.org
Dec. 7
Holiday Yule Log Bonfire and Christmas Market, Town Point Park, Norfolk, 757-441-2345, FestEvents.org
Dec. 7
Merry Old Town Annual Greater Manassas Christmas Parade, Manassas, 703-928-3993, GMChristmasParade.org
Dec. 8
Victorian Christmas, Maymont, Richmond, 804-358-7166, Maymont.org
Dec. 12-15
Holiday Table and Mantle Centerpiece Workshop, Monticello, Charlottesville, 434-984-9800, Monticello.org
Dec. 14-15
49th Annual Candlelight Tour, Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, 540-371-4504, HFFI.org
