Commonwealth Celebrations

Get into the Christmas spirit at these events.

49th annual Scottish Christmas Walk Weekend in Alexandria. Photo by Delia Sullivan Photography

Nov. 22-23

Kriskindlmarkt, Clifton Forge School of the Arts, 540-862-7275, CFSOTA.org

Nov. 22-Dec. 31

Holiday Lights Merry Mile, The Boardwalk, Virginia Beach, LiveOnAtlantic.com

Nov. 23

Clifton Forge Town Tree Lighting, Main Street, 540-862-2000, CliftonForgeMainStreet.com

Nov. 28-30

Foods & Feasts of Colonial Virginia, Jamestown Settlement and American Revolution Museum, Williamsburg and Yorktown, 757-253-4838, HistoryIsFun.org

Nov. 29-Dec. 22

Timberville Christmas Village, American Legion Drive, 571-722-3599, TimbervilleChristmas.com

Nov. 30

Holiday Tree Lighting, Chateau Morrisette Winery, Floyd, 540-593-2865, TheDogs.com

Dec. 1

Winter Wonderland, Brambleton Town Center, Brambleton, 703-542-6263, Brambleton.com

Dec. 5-8

The Bizarre Bazaar 44th Christmas Collection, Richmond Raceway Complex, 804-673-7015, TheBizarreBazaar.com

Dec. 6

Come Home to a Franklin County Christmas, Downtown Rocky Mount, 540-420-8391, HistoricRockyMount.com

Dec. 6

Frontier Christmas, Crab Orchard Museum, Tazewell, 276-988-6755, CrabOrchardMuseum.com

Dec. 6

Madison County Christmas Parade, Main Street, Madison, 540-948-4455, MadisonVa.com

Dec. 6-7

49th Annual Scottish Christmas Walk Weekend presented by The Campagna Center, Old Town Alexandria, 703-549-0111, CampagnaCenter.org

Dec. 6-7, 13-14, & 20-21

Christmas Wonderland, Creative Works Farm, Waynesboro, 540-471-1659, CreativeWorksFarm.org

Dec. 7

Holiday Yule Log Bonfire and Christmas Market, Town Point Park, Norfolk, 757-441-2345, FestEvents.org

Dec. 7

Merry Old Town Annual Greater Manassas Christmas Parade, Manassas, 703-928-3993, GMChristmasParade.org

Dec. 8

Victorian Christmas, Maymont, Richmond, 804-358-7166, Maymont.org

Dec. 12-15

Holiday Table and Mantle Centerpiece Workshop, Monticello, Charlottesville, 434-984-9800, Monticello.org

Dec. 14-15

49th Annual Candlelight Tour, Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, 540-371-4504, HFFI.org

