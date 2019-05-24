Come Young, Come All

A traditional office makes space for the entire family.

For years, the Jacksons’ home office was defined by the usual: teeming bookshelves, wall-mounted diplomas, and an imposing dark-wood desk.

But, as the Vienna family’s three children crossed into their young teen years, “We wanted a workspace on the main floor that everyone could access,” says Cassie Jackson, whose children are now homework-laden at 10, 13, and 15.

Cassie told designers Andrea Maaseide and Philippa Baker from Vienna’s Studio 320 Interior Design that she didn’t want to kick herself or her husband, Dan, out of the space where he sometimes works from home as the CFO for Herndon-based Strategic Education, Inc.

“Our job was to meld the adult space with a younger, teen-friendly vibe,” says Maaseide.

Custom Cabinetry

The back-wall built-in, designed by a husband-and-wife team at Twin Diamond Studios in Dunkirk, Maryland, frames the desk with cabinets with metal finger pulls that look like dainty door knockers.

Built-in file folders on each end can be locked to protect important paperwork. A bottom shelf on one side has become the family’s charging station—where the kids (are required to) leave their phones before heading upstairs to bed—while a shelf on the other side was extended to support the family printer.

Workspaces

To give the Jacksons more counter and seating options, Maaseide replaced Dan’s masculine desk with a more modest one, moving it off-center. On the other side, an upholstered bench and retro chair offer seating—and storage—next to a PB2 bistro table with a gleaming metallic base.

“It’s small enough that it’s easy to tuck away,” says Maaseide. But it’s also big enough for a laptop or two. “Soon enough,” adds Cassie, “everyone will have their own computer.”

Pickled-oak custom cabinetry transforms a back wall into a third workspace carved out of storage spaces on either side. The family’s shared desktop sits there, making it easy to look over a homework-doing student’s shoulder when walking by the office’s windowed French doors.

Everything In Its Place

“My husband tends to collect a lot of things in the office,” says Cassie, including his cycling gear—and, sometimes, his bicycle.

So the designers made room for his cleats, gears, and helmets inside the storage bench, where they added soft-close doors on top to prevent pinched fingers, covering it all with an outdoor-fabric seat from Cushion Source.

Above the bench, Cassie framed a trio of artworks made by the children next to where the diplomas now hang in their own stylized cluster. Dan, who also has his private pilot’s license, even got a less precarious perch for his model airplanes, with their own built-in spot above the books.

Welcoming

A white and gray ikat area rug sets the stage for the pops of color that quickly brought the age of the room down a notch. Patterned throw pillows and modern art from Minted.com now play well with the family’s own books and artwork, adding personality to the space.

When it comes to fabrics, durability came first, “because we knew they were going to be in here all the time,” says Maaseide.

