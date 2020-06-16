Colors By Nature

2020’s colors of the year.

× Expand Case Design/Remodeling, Inc.shows off Sherwin-Williams’ Naval on cabinets in an Annandale home. Photo by Stacy Zarin Goldberg / courtesy of Case Design/Remodeling, Inc.

“Earth’s prescription for the chaotic, busy lives we all live is to bring the tranquility of nature and the outdoor world into the home,” said Sue Kim, Valspar color marketing manager at Sherwin-Williams, describing Valspar’s 2020 palette of earth tones with names like Canyon Earth and Secret Moss. Color gurus across the country appear to agree. Inspired by ocean depths and night skies, the Sherwin-Williams color of the year is the deep blue Naval, while Pantone offers its Classic Blue (“instilling calm, confidence, and connection”). Benjamin Moore’s palette is led by its color of the year, the rosy First Light, and accented by watery blues and plant greens. Behr is perhaps the most overt in its inspiration; its succulent green color of the year is called “Back to Nature.”

In other color news, after polling 265 professional designers, Sherwin-Williams reports that, among neutral colors, gray is out and the warmer beige is back. Other new neutrals include black, sage green, and navy blue, while 35 percent of designers consider blush pink, a favorite of millennials and brides, a neutral. The youngest group of homeowners, Gen Z, is likely to avoid neutrals all together in favor of sunny yellows and oranges.

This article originally appeared in our April 2020 issue.