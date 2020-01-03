Coffee Cocktails

Recipes from U.S. Coffee Championship semi-finalists.

Mo Koolphanich of Rosslyn and Dawn Shanks of Old Town Alexandria took first and second place in the “coffee in good spirits” cocktail event at the U.S. Coffee Championships regional preliminaries in Richmond in September. Here are the recipes that secured them each a spot at the semi-final round in Nashville in January.

× Expand Mo Koolphanich with her Never-Ending Summer.

Mo Koolphanich’s Never-Ending Summer

2 ounces Jameson whiskey

2 ounces flash-brewed iced coffee (for best flavor) or other freshly brewed iced coffee

¾ ounce lemon juice

¾ ounce orange blossom honey

1 ounce Amaro Montenegro

Combine all ingredients and shake with ice in a cocktail shaker. Serve over ice, garnished with basil and orange peel.

× Expand Peach and ginger coffee flip. Photo by Dawn Shanks

Dawn Shanks’s Peach and Ginger Coffee Flip

2 ounces flash-brewed iced coffee (for best flavor) or other freshly brewed iced coffee

1 ounce light rum

¾ ounce peach syrup

1 egg white

fresh ginger

Rim your glassware generously with peeled ginger. In a cocktail shaker, add all ingredients and shake without ice 30 times. Add about 8 medium-sized ice cubes and shake again 30 times. Strain into a glass.

For the peach syrup:

Combine juice of one peach with just less than an equal amount of sugar, and heat until liquid thickens. Cool before using.

Note: Both recipes call for flash-brewed (or Japanese) iced coffee, a pour-over brewing method in which hot water is drip-brewed over an equal weight of ice. Detailed instructions and how-to videos can be found online.

