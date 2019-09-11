Climb Every Mountain

The hills are alive with a beloved outdoor musical.

× Expand Photo by Breeanne Clowdus

Step foot into the world of the von Trapp family and their lovely governess, Maria, during Wintergreen Resort’s run of The Sound of Music, Sept. 5 through Sept. 29.

Partnering with Atlanta-based Brian Clowdus Experiences, the resort will offer guests an outdoor musical adventure—complete with a ski lift ride to a remote resort location for the show. Wintergreen’s backdrop of picturesque views provides a truly immersive audience experience. “Wintergreen is all about the outdoors,” says director of marketing Betsy Dunkerton, “and we were impressed with Brian’s vision for outdoor theater.”

Clowdus—also the founder of Serenbe Playhouse, an outdoor theater company in Georgia—chose Wintergreen for the show because of its potential. “I was just blown away by the backdrop. It’s such an epic setting,” says Clowdus, “The place just feels like The Sound of Music to me.” He believes bringing shows outside “breaks down the walls” of traditional theater, creating a community experience.

Local actors are part of the cast, and audiences can look forward to many songs from the movie being included. The resort is also offering other musical-themed events, including Austrian and German-themed prix fixe dinners, meet and greets with the actors, puppet-making workshops for children, and more. WintergreenResort.com

This article originally appeared in our October 2019 issue.