Nov. 10, 2018 • The View at Rudee Inlet, Virginia Beach

× 1 of 5 Expand Linda Church, Bonnie Sutton, Laura Morrison, and Lisa Eure Photos by Todd Spencer × 2 of 5 Expand Gay Miller, Bill Gambrel, and Charla Artzer × 3 of 5 Expand Taylor and Emily Franklin × 4 of 5 Expand John Milleson and Judy Rekant × 5 of 5 Expand Bob Stanton and Tom Robinson Prev Next

The Chesapeake Bay Wine Classic Foundation hosted its 28th charity wine auction at The View at Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach on Nov. 10, 2018. More than 700 people attended the event, raising $1.2 million for several nonprofits, including the Access College Foundation, which helps students receive higher education with counseling, scholarships, and SAT preparation. CBWC.org

Upcoming Events

May 19 — Ladies White-Out Wine Brunch: Cavalier Golf & Yacht Club, Virginia Beach

Aug. 18-19 — 17th Annual Wine, Women & Fishing Ladies-Only Charity Billfish Tournament: Southside Marina, Virginia Beach

Nov. 9 — 29th Annual Grand Auction: Southside Marina, Virginia Beach

