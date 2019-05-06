Chesapeake Bay Wine Classic

Nov. 10, 2018 • The View at Rudee Inlet, Virginia Beach

Linda Church, Bonnie Sutton, Laura Morrison, and Lisa Eure

Photos by Todd Spencer

Gay Miller, Bill Gambrel, and Charla Artzer

Taylor and Emily Franklin

John Milleson and Judy Rekant

Bob Stanton and Tom Robinson

The Chesapeake Bay Wine Classic Foundation hosted its 28th charity wine auction at The View at Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach on Nov. 10, 2018. More than 700 people attended the event, raising $1.2 million for several nonprofits, including the Access College Foundation, which helps students receive higher education with counseling, scholarships, and SAT preparation. CBWC.org

May 19 — Ladies White-Out Wine Brunch: Cavalier Golf & Yacht Club, Virginia Beach

Aug. 18-19 — 17th Annual Wine, Women & Fishing Ladies-Only Charity Billfish Tournament: Southside Marina, Virginia Beach 

Nov. 9 — 29th Annual Grand Auction: Southside Marina, Virginia Beach 

