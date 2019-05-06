Nov. 10, 2018 • The View at Rudee Inlet, Virginia Beach
1 of 5
Linda Church, Bonnie Sutton, Laura Morrison, and Lisa Eure
Photos by Todd Spencer
2 of 5
Gay Miller, Bill Gambrel, and Charla Artzer
3 of 5
Taylor and Emily Franklin
4 of 5
John Milleson and Judy Rekant
5 of 5
Bob Stanton and Tom Robinson
The Chesapeake Bay Wine Classic Foundation hosted its 28th charity wine auction at The View at Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach on Nov. 10, 2018. More than 700 people attended the event, raising $1.2 million for several nonprofits, including the Access College Foundation, which helps students receive higher education with counseling, scholarships, and SAT preparation. CBWC.org
Upcoming Events
May 19 — Ladies White-Out Wine Brunch: Cavalier Golf & Yacht Club, Virginia Beach
Aug. 18-19 — 17th Annual Wine, Women & Fishing Ladies-Only Charity Billfish Tournament: Southside Marina, Virginia Beach
Nov. 9 — 29th Annual Grand Auction: Southside Marina, Virginia Beach
