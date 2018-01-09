Charge Me Up

Tesla opens second Virginia store.

A Tesla store is no typical car dealership. Inside the sleek and stylish space, the marque’s Model X and Model S luxury sedans are positioned to command attention—the red carpet stars of a sexy new electric automotive future.

If these cars were people, they’d be the beau monde, you know, the cool kids. You can’t help but want to hang out with them. In August, the automaker opened its second store in Virginia on West Broad Street in Glen Allen. The first, launched in 2015 in Vienna, is one of Tesla’s busiest in the country.

Touchscreens give customers a chance to learn more about the California-based company, calculate fuel savings, locate Tesla charging stations or estimate the average cost for a full charge (just a little over $4 for the Model X covers roughly 265 miles). A design studio onsite lets buyers select interior appointments, choosing between luxematerials like carbon fiber, piano glass, wood and high-end leather.Touching is encouraged. Test driving, however, requires an appointment. Tesla.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2017 issue.