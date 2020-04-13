Nov. 2, 2019 • Peninsula Fine Arts Center, Newport News

× 1 of 5 Expand Kay Ferguson, Stefanie Rauch, and Jennifer Dick Photos by Cooper Sorvig × 2 of 5 Expand Page Kremp, Stacy Queensberry, Samantha Bishop, and John Bishop × 3 of 5 Expand Deloreans Band × 4 of 5 Expand Mackenzie and Tony Gardner × 5 of 5 Expand Caroline Duttle and Molly Tanner Prev Next

A total of $35,000 was raised at the Peninsula Fine Arts Center’s Celebration of Life Day of the Dead Fundraiser on Nov. 2, 2019. The funds, raised by 240 attendees, will support the center’s Healing Arts Military Art Therapy Program, which provides art therapy to active-duty soldiers and veterans challenged by the emotional and psychological effects of combat experiences, as well as their families. PFAC-Va.org

